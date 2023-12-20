Pet Simulator 99 Elf on the Shelf Locations (December 20)

Pet Simulator 99 is one of the hottest Roblox games right now, and it’s holding a Christmas event. One activity requires you to collect an Elf on the shelf that spawns on a random location in the Pet Simulator 99’s world once a day. Here is a list of all Elf on the Shelf locations so far.

Elf on the Shelf Locations in Pet Simulator 99

One note before you start your search: elves despawn after each day ends. Therefore, you can’t collect the elves that appeared on previous days, leaving you with just the one that appeared today.

December 19 (Day 4)

Sitting on a snowman’s arm, this elf is located in the Ice Rink (Area 39). This same spot is where you can find a Shiny Relic, which should narrow down your search. It’s close to the right of this area’s exit.

December 18 (Day 3)

This elf only spawns on new servers (bugged). You can find it in the Ice Obby, which is located in Icy Peaks (Area 38). Once you enter the Ice Obby, turn left and look atop the ice rocks. It’s close to the entrance, so it’s hard to miss.

December 17 (Day 2)

This elf is on a blue mushroom, close to the tunnel that connects the Mushroom Field (Area 14) to the Farm (Area 7).

December 16 (Day 1)

This elf is on the “Like the Game” board in the spawn area. The board is close to the stairs that connect the spawn to the utility zone where the mailbox, pet box, and Index are located.

What is Elf on the Shelf in Pet Simulator 99?

Elf on the Shelf is a collectible added in the second update of Pet Simulator 99. It resembles a pet in its appearance, and it wears an elf costume. Each time you collect one of these elves, you will receive one small, one medium, and one large Christmas Present that you can then open for rewards.

The Elf on the Shelf event in Pet Simulator 99 will last until December 29th. Hence, we will update the list every day so you can get each elf without fail. Also, we have plenty more Pet Sim 99 guides here on Twinfinite. Some are even linked just below for your convenience.