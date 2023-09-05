Payday 3 Preload & Unlock Times

Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3 is rapidly approaching, promising heisting FPS chaos for fans of the IP and franchise. But when will the third installment in the Payday series be available for preload and unlock?

What Are the Payday 3 Unlock Times? Answered

Payday 3 is set to unlock on the day of its release, which is Thursday Sept. 21, 2023. This date is confirmed by the developers.

Specifically, it’s expected to unlock at 12 a.m. in players’ local time zone on Sept. 21, meaning those in the USA and western hemisphere might have to wait longer than those in the east. It’s not officially confirmed though, meaning the devs could reveal a universal unlock time that lets everyone across the world dive in together.

Baldur’s Gate 3 opted for that kind of launch, letting gamers worldwide enter the game simultaneously.

Will It Be Available To Preload?

Yes, we expect so. However, players will have to have preordered Payday 3. Even then, we do not know how early it’ll be available to preload because the developers have not yet commented on this subject.

Those who have preordered the game are shown a timer that expires on Sept. 18, 2023, so there’s a good chance it will be available to download on that date.

payday 3 man i have officially pre ordered payday 3. on my hands and knees begging is this enough for a follow back pic.twitter.com/PjTUyfwJrP — negan (@neganposter2) September 3, 2023

That’s unconfirmed and will remain that way until Starbreeze breaks their silence. The game is also available to play on Day 1 via Xbox’s Game Pass, so those on the Microsoft platform can rest easy.

It’s worth sticking to the Payday social channels for the latest updates. We’ll also update this page as and when more is known about the game’s unlock and preload times. For now though, you can check out our other articles related to the Payday series down below.