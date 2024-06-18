Monster Ghoul Wiki Link & FAQ (June 2024)

Looking for the Monster Ghoul Wiki link? This is an incredibly handy resource for players of the Roblox game based on Tokyo Ghoul, giving them a chance of get answers to questions and understand some of the game’s mechanics more deeply. In this guide, we’ll break down whether or not there’s a Wiki and answer a few questions about the game.

What Is the Monster Ghoul Wiki Link?

At the time of writing (June 18), there is no official Monster Ghoul Wiki.

Instead, we’ve compiled an FAQ below that can answer some of the questions you’d typically find on a Wiki. Of course, if and when the devs at iBlackButterfly create a proper Wiki site with individual pages and entries, we’ll add a link to it in this guide.

Monster Ghoul FAQ

What Is the Monster Ghoul Trello Link?

You can click here to find the Monster Ghoul Trello board. It works exactly the same as other Roblox Trello pages, with detailed breakdowns on each race, as well as the enemies you can fight and bosses to encounter.

What Is the Max Level?

The current maximum level is 3,000. Therefore, most Monster Ghoul players will never need to worry about coming close to hitting it. That said, don’t be surprised to see this maximum level increase down the line.

Are There Monster Ghoul Codes?

Yes, the good news is that Monster Ghoul codes are an incredibly common and handy resource. You can check out our dedicated guide for all of the latest codes and details on how to redeem them.

Alongside that, you can join the game’s Discord server and turn on notifications for the dedicated codes channel to get a ping each time one drops.

What Are the Playable Classes in Monster Ghoul?

So far, there appear to be three playable races in Monster Ghoul. These are Kagunes, Quinx, and Arata.

All of the Kagunes classes are as follows:

Tsukiyama

Touka

Nishiki

Kaneki

Noro

Yamori

Tatara

Takizawa

UTA

Eto

Furuta

All of the Quinx classes are as follows:

Tooru Mutsuki

Kukie Urie

Saiko Yonebayashi

Ginshi Shirazu

All of the Arata classes are as follows:

Arata Proto

Arata Proto II

Arata II

Arata Joker

