Minecraft: How to Get Crying Obsidian & What It’s Used For

Crying Obsidian was added into Minecraft as part of its Nether Update back in 2020. While its utility is limited, it’s still a pretty cool-looking block, and obtaining it can be tricky. Here’s how to get Crying Obsidian in Minecraft and what it’s used for.

Getting Crying Obsidian in Minecraft

There are three ways to get Crying Obsidian in Minecraft. The first of these involves you going to the Nether and trading with a Piglin, so make sure you’re well-armed and prepared for the venture into this biome.

Trading with Piglins for Crying Obsidian

Piglins can only be found in the Nether and will automatically be hostile to you when they see you. To counter this, simply wear some gold armor. Piglin’s love gold, so wearing some will immediately make them a neutral mob.

Once you’ve found a Piglin in the Nether, simply give it a Gold Ingot, or drop it on the floor. After a few seconds of watching the Piglin inspect the Gold Ingot, he’ll throw an item on the floor.

There are a number of different items that it could exchange for the Gold Ingot. Fortunately, Crying Obsidian is one of the most common items for Piglins to drop.

We’ve listed them all with their drop rate below:

Enchanted Book with Soul Speed (Random level) – 1.18%

Iron Boots with Soul Speed (Random level) – 1.89%

Iron Nugget – 2.36%

Splash Potion of Fire Resistance – 2.36%

Potion of Fire Resistance – 2.36%

Nether Quartz – 4.73%

Glowstone Dust – 4.73%

Magma Cream – 4.73%

Ender Peal – 4.73%

String – 4.73%

Fire Charge – 9.46%

Gravel – 9.46%

Leather – 9.46%

Nether Brick – 9.46%

Obsidian – 9.46%

Crying Obsidian – 9.46%

Soul Sand – 9.46%

Bastion Remnants Chests

Bastion Remnants are large, castle-looking structures that can only be found in the Nether. Specifically, they can be found in all regions of it, except for the Basalt Deltas. Inside these, you can find chests, and if you’re lucky, these can contain Crying Obsidian.

Depending on the type of chest that you’ve found in the Bastion Remnant, the chance of obtaining Crying Obsidian changes, as does the amount you can find inside them. We’ve listed the chances and quantities for each chest type below.

Container Quantity Chance Bridge Chest 3-8 11.2% Generic Chest 1-5 19% Hoglin Stable Chest 1-5 22.8% Treasure Chest 3-5 33.7%

Ruined Nether Portals

As you explore the world, you may come across a Ruined Portal to the Nether. When you do, take a look at the Obsidian blocks that make it up. The Obsidian that makes up a Ruined Portal has a 15% chance in the Java Edition and 20% chance in the Bedrock Edition to be replaced by Crying Obsidian.

Keep in mind, though, that in order to harvest Crying Obsidian, you’ll need a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Anything else won’t break the blocks.

What Is Minecraft Crying Obsidian Used For?

Crying Obsidian is used in the crafting recipe for a Respawn Anchor. Respawn Anchors can be placed in the Nether and allow you to respawn there, but you’ll need Glowstone blocks in order to charge them up.

To craft a Respawn Anchor, you need six Crying Obsidian, three lining the top row of the crafting grid, and three lining the bottom row. The middle row should be filled with Glowstone, and you’ll make a Respawn Anchor.

Every time you die and use a Respawn Anchor, a Glowstone block is used. You’ll then need to go to the anchor and place more Glowstone inside it.

Outside of this recipe, Crying Obsidian can also be used in order to light rooms or grow crops. It has a light level of 10, and also has the blast resistance and durability of Obsidian, meaning that you’ll never have to worry about a pesky Creeper blowing it up if they decide to explode right in your face (and next to the blocks).

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Crying Obsidian in Minecraft. For more tips, tricks, and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

