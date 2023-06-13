Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune DLC Expansion: Details, Release Date & Trailers
Face your fears.
While Microsoft Flight Simulator is gearing up for its 2024 version, players can look forward to an upcoming expansion with the popular Dune series. You’ll be able to soar the skies with a new transportation device using the classic controls of the game. So, if you are a fan of both universes, here’s everything you need to know about the Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune DLC, including a release date and trailer.
When Does Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune DLC Come Out?
The Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion will release on Nov. 3, 2023, along with the release of the film’s Part Two. Fans of the series will notice a familiar ship with the House Atreides Ornithopter, a transport aircraft from the iconic series. Not only will you steer this dynamic vessel, but you can also explore the vast terrain of the desert planet Arrakis.
Typically, the Ornithopters carry up to six passengers and can smoothly move around thanks to their wing system. Based on this unique characteristic, it will be intriguing to see how it functions in Microsoft Flight Simulator and what changes it will bring to the current mechanics.
If you want to play the Dune DLC, it will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion Trailer
Those who want to see the House Atreides Ornithopter in action can take a sneak peek into their controls with the latest announcement trailer, showcasing its flight expedition in Arrakis. If you are unfamiliar with this destination, you may recognize it as the desert area in Dune.
Aside from this trailer, there isn’t much known about the Dune expansion, but fortunately, Microsoft Flight Simulator has shown its worth with its DLCs, especially with the Top Gun: Maverick crossover.
You can also anticipate the next step in the series with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, taking the franchise to new heights.
That covers everything you need to know about the Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our interview with Jorg Neumann.
