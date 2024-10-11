Wondering when and how you can increase Royal Virtues in Metaphor: ReFantazio? These in-game social stats, much like those in the Persona games, are available to view right away, but with no explanation on when you can start boosting them. This quick and easy Metaphor: ReFantazio guide will tell you all you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Increase Royal Virtues in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll be able to increase Royal Virtues; Courage, Wisdom, Tolerance, Eloquence, and Imagination; as you start the quest, “Necromancer Takedown” which is the main story mission in the Mausoleum, taking place the day after the royal funeral in Gran Trad.

Upon the morning of June 12, you’ll be able to start exploring Grand Trad, and find icons for activities or requests that hone your Royal Virtues, found either on the map either as an exclamation mark for requests or an NPC having the symbol of a Royal Virtue above them.

For example, talking to the Mustari Man with the exclamation mark above his head in Sunshade Row will start the quest, “Pagan’s Dilemma”. One of the rewards for this Metaphor ReFantazio quest is an increase in the Royal Virtue of Tolerance.

Another example is the Chatty Man NPC, which you can talk to on Sunluemo Street, with the symbol for the Royal Virtue of Imagination over his head. Hearing his story will increase your Imagination, but some interactions like these will fill up the timeslot for that day or evening, shown by a clock next to the decision.

While these activities do fill up a whole day or time slot, boosting your Royal Virtues is key to developing bonds with your followers and even gaining new Archetypes.

In fact, you’ll even have some quests or activities that are locked behind a Royal Virtue needing to be a certain level e.g. Wisdom going to its second rank from “Naive” to “Informed”. In order to get the most out of each area in terms of rewards, it’s ideal to check your map for new quests or interactions that can further hone your Royal Virtues for extra bonuses.

Before you dive into more, check out our full Metaphor: ReFantazio review to see our thoughts on the full game. If you feel like something different to play between sessions, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 review and find out if the remake lives up to the hype.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy