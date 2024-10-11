Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to Beat Captain Klinger

Want to know how to beat Captain Klinger in Metaphor: ReFantazio? This is the first boss fight since awakening your Archetype and the means to test Strohl’s ability since he’s unlocked the same power. This guide will tell those new to JRPGs or playing on Hard Mode how to beat this corrupt captain.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Captain Klinger in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

Before you can defeat Captain Klinger in this early boss fight in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you first need to take out the two Mage Soldiers positioned on either side. This is because both soldiers act as support units for Klinger by casting Mage Shield, a stat-buffing attack that increases his Defence.

While they continuously bolster Klinger’s defences, the captain will be the enemy team’s damage dealer by casting Mage Fire. By using both Archetypes in your possession between the Travelling Boy and Strohl, you should be able to beat Solider Mage with two attacks dealt to each of them.

Persona and Shina Megami players will be more than familiar with this type of battle since Mage Shield is like a fantasy version of Rakukaja: a move from those other game series that also boosts an Ally’s Defence stat, used in boss fights or standard encounters with multiple enemies.

Does Captain Klinger Have Any Weaknesses?

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

At this point in Metaphor: ReFantazio, Captain Klinger doesn’t have any magical or physical weaknesses you can exploit. The Diagonal Slash attack of Strohl’s Warrior Archetype and Wind-type attack, Cyc, from Seeker will only do neutral damage.

However, even if Klinger manages to get any strong hits in while you chip away at his health, you can cast Dia and use Medicine or Medicinal Herbs to recover HP. Even with the buffed Defence, it should take about seven attacks to defeat him.

As Klinger falls, you will receive 150 EXP, 150 A-EXP, 300 MAG, 600 Money, and a Captain’s Uniform – a strong piece of armour that offers +1 Endurance and +1 Agility along with its base 50 Defence and 2 Evasion.

Ahead of experiencing more of the game, take a look at the Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Awards trailer to see what’s to come. For fans wanting to catch up before trying the latest on Persona, find out how to start the Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC in Persona 3 Reload to finish team SEES’ story.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy