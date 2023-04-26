Meet the Voice Actors of Honkai Star Rail’s Cast

Connect with us

Here are all the talented voice actors behind Honkai: Star Rail.
With HoYoverse’s follow-up to Genshin Impact going live on PC and mobile, players are finally boarding the titular Star Rail and embarking upon their interstellar journey. Boasting tactical turn-based combat, a colorful art-style, and a myriad of charming characters, Honkai: Star Rail is proving popular with RPG fans right now. But who are the talented actors behind the characters? Below, we’re going to introduce you to the all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

All English Dub Voice Actors in Honkai Star Rail

In total, there are 24 English voice actors in HSR and they are as follows:

CharacterVoice ActorOther Notable Roles
March 7thSkyler DavenportMika Hayamura/ Confessor’s Daughter – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Shii Eniwa – Super Club, Sarah – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Akane – Lost Judgment
Dan HengNicholas LeungTchoi Henchman – Late Shift
HimekoCia CourtFaith – The Wolf Among Us, Vi – League of Legends, Mother – Among the Sleep, Bela Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village
WeltCorey LandisN/A
ArlanDani ChambersMahoro Shimano – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Timerra – Fire Emblem Engage
AstaFelecia AngellePerona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3,
HertaPatty MattsonBaiken – Guity Gear Strive
Silver WolfMelissa FahnHimawari Uzumaki/ Yodo – Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Priscilla Reise Arnor – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
KafkaCheryl TexieraSugar and Slice Da Ji – SMITE
BronyaMadeline ReiterN/A
PelaXanthe HuynhAgnea Bristani – Octopath Traveler II, Marianne von Edmund – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
GepardBryson BaugusBell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!!
ServalNatalie Van SistineFox Devil, Chainsaw Man, Mother Superior – Cris Tales
SeeleMolly ZhangPenny – My Time at Portia, Mulan/ Aesir Mulan/ Mysterious Warrior Mulan – SMITE
NatashaElizabeth MaxwellMotoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, Zephia/ Zelestia – Fire Emblem Engage
HookFelecia AngellePerona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona Megistus – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3
SampoRoger RoseLeopard Seal – Happy Feet, William North – Batman Arkham Asylum, Sextus – Shadow of Rome
ClaraEmily SunYoung Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight
SvarogDC DouglasFather – Octopath Traveler II, Rufus Albarea – The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
BailuSu Ling ChanAdmiral Lau – Vast Horizon, Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer
QingqueBryn ApprilAmelie Laurence – Tales of Luminaria
Jing YuanAlejandro SaabOsvald. V Vanstein – Octopath Traveler II, Primo/ Enoki – River City Girls 2
SushangAnjali KunalaneniDori – Genshin Impact, Courtney – Pokemon Masters
TingyunLaci MorganN/A
YanqingAmber MayDehya/ Cui’er, Sansa, Myweiss, Hertha, Ms. Yu – Genshin Impact

All Japanese Dub Voice Actors in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 24 Japanese voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail and they are as follows:

CharacterVoice ActorOther Notable Roles
March 7thYui OguraPriestess – Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, Erica Mishima/ Hudiemon/ Sistermon Blanc – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
Dan HengKento ItoHoover Aisla – Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky, Toya Aoyagi – Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage
HimekoRie TanakaMars – Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, Throne Anguis – Octopath Traveler II, Maria – Xenoblade Chronicles 3
WeltYoshimasa HosoyaReflet – Fire Emblem Engage, Reiner Braun – Attack on Titan 2, Kazuichi Soda – Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
ArlanRyoko ShiraishiMonumental – Demon’s Souls (2020), Devola/ Popola – Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Mila – Dead or Alive 6
AstaChinatsu AkasakiSentinels/ Sophia – Babylon’s Fall, Seong Mi-na – Soulcalibur VI, Zakuro – Xenoblade Chronicles 2
HertaHaruka YamazakiNariki – Monster Hunter Stories, Grani – Arknights, Mitsuki Hokuto – Tokyo Xanadu
Silver WolfKana AsumiYomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters
KafkaShizuka ItōRitsuka Suse – Witch on the Holy Night, Byleth (Female) – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Eugene – Guardian Tales
BronyaKana AsumiYomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters
PelaSumire MorohoshiSasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2, Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors, Young Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ludmila – Rune Factory 5
GepardMakoto FurukawaKunio – River City Girls 2, Sylvain Jose Gautier – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Exharme Marcial – Triangle Strategy
ServalAimiHigana – Pokemon Masters, Liezerota – Disgaea RPG, Meel – The Witch and the Hundred Knight
SeeleMai NakaharaIrma/ Necroshell – Chocobo GP, Lady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
NatashaYumi UchiyamaIchiko Ohya – Persona 5: Royal, Akafuyu – Arknights, Mao Ninagawa – Blue Reflection
HookSora TokuiKei Narimiya – Blue Reflection, Yazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol Project
SampoDaisuke HirakawaTyr – God of War Ragnarok, Migal – Tales of Arise, Sota Kume – Yakuza: Like a Dragon
ClaraRina HidakaVeronica – Fire Emblem Engage, Karin – Epic Seven, Ursula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
SvarogHiroki YasumotoGuile – Street Fighter 6, Sanosuke Harada – Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Captain Leaven – Dragon Quest Treasures
BailuEmiri KatoLidica – Epic Seven, Urushi – Bombergirl, Popoi – Secret of Mana
QingqueArisa DateFelicia – Action Taimanin, Maril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia
Jing YuanDaisuke OnoVan Arkride – The Legend of Heroes: Kurt no Kiseki, Gandage – Rune Factory 5, Bezel – Tales of Crestoria
SushangMisato FukuenMiyabi – Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Edna – Tales of Arise, GreyThroat – Arknights
TingyunYuuki TakadaRei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Yume – Soul Hackers 2, Rin Murasame – Code Vein
YanqingMarina InoueArmin Arlert – Attack on Titan, Young Denji – Chainsaw Man, Marian – River City Girls 2

So, with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here’s a guide explaining how the Light Cone system works in-game. Or if you’d rather, go ahead and take a peek at the links down below before you go.

