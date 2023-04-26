Meet the Voice Actors of Honkai Star Rail’s Cast
Here are all the talented voice actors behind Honkai: Star Rail.
With HoYoverse’s follow-up to Genshin Impact going live on PC and mobile, players are finally boarding the titular Star Rail and embarking upon their interstellar journey. Boasting tactical turn-based combat, a colorful art-style, and a myriad of charming characters, Honkai: Star Rail is proving popular with RPG fans right now. But who are the talented actors behind the characters? Below, we’re going to introduce you to the all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!
All English Dub Voice Actors in Honkai Star Rail
In total, there are 24 English voice actors in HSR and they are as follows:
|Character
|Voice Actor
|Other Notable Roles
|March 7th
|Skyler Davenport
|Mika Hayamura/ Confessor’s Daughter – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Shii Eniwa – Super Club, Sarah – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Akane – Lost Judgment
|Dan Heng
|Nicholas Leung
|Tchoi Henchman – Late Shift
|Himeko
|Cia Court
|Faith – The Wolf Among Us, Vi – League of Legends, Mother – Among the Sleep, Bela Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village
|Welt
|Corey Landis
|N/A
|Arlan
|Dani Chambers
|Mahoro Shimano – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Timerra – Fire Emblem Engage
|Asta
|Felecia Angelle
|Perona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3,
|Herta
|Patty Mattson
|Baiken – Guity Gear Strive
|Silver Wolf
|Melissa Fahn
|Himawari Uzumaki/ Yodo – Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Priscilla Reise Arnor – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Kafka
|Cheryl Texiera
|Sugar and Slice Da Ji – SMITE
|Bronya
|Madeline Reiter
|N/A
|Pela
|Xanthe Huynh
|Agnea Bristani – Octopath Traveler II, Marianne von Edmund – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|Gepard
|Bryson Baugus
|Bell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!!
|Serval
|Natalie Van Sistine
|Fox Devil, Chainsaw Man, Mother Superior – Cris Tales
|Seele
|Molly Zhang
|Penny – My Time at Portia, Mulan/ Aesir Mulan/ Mysterious Warrior Mulan – SMITE
|Natasha
|Elizabeth Maxwell
|Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, Zephia/ Zelestia – Fire Emblem Engage
|Hook
|Felecia Angelle
|Perona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona Megistus – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3
|Sampo
|Roger Rose
|Leopard Seal – Happy Feet, William North – Batman Arkham Asylum, Sextus – Shadow of Rome
|Clara
|Emily Sun
|Young Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight
|Svarog
|DC Douglas
|Father – Octopath Traveler II, Rufus Albarea – The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|Bailu
|Su Ling Chan
|Admiral Lau – Vast Horizon, Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer
|Qingque
|Bryn Appril
|Amelie Laurence – Tales of Luminaria
|Jing Yuan
|Alejandro Saab
|Osvald. V Vanstein – Octopath Traveler II, Primo/ Enoki – River City Girls 2
|Sushang
|Anjali Kunalaneni
|Dori – Genshin Impact, Courtney – Pokemon Masters
|Tingyun
|Laci Morgan
|N/A
|Yanqing
|Amber May
|Dehya/ Cui’er, Sansa, Myweiss, Hertha, Ms. Yu – Genshin Impact
All Japanese Dub Voice Actors in Honkai: Star Rail
There are 24 Japanese voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail and they are as follows:
|Character
|Voice Actor
|Other Notable Roles
|March 7th
|Yui Ogura
|Priestess – Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, Erica Mishima/ Hudiemon/ Sistermon Blanc – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Dan Heng
|Kento Ito
|Hoover Aisla – Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky, Toya Aoyagi – Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage
|Himeko
|Rie Tanaka
|Mars – Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, Throne Anguis – Octopath Traveler II, Maria – Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Welt
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|Reflet – Fire Emblem Engage, Reiner Braun – Attack on Titan 2, Kazuichi Soda – Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Arlan
|Ryoko Shiraishi
|Monumental – Demon’s Souls (2020), Devola/ Popola – Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Mila – Dead or Alive 6
|Asta
|Chinatsu Akasaki
|Sentinels/ Sophia – Babylon’s Fall, Seong Mi-na – Soulcalibur VI, Zakuro – Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Herta
|Haruka Yamazaki
|Nariki – Monster Hunter Stories, Grani – Arknights, Mitsuki Hokuto – Tokyo Xanadu
|Silver Wolf
|Kana Asumi
|Yomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters
|Kafka
|Shizuka Itō
|Ritsuka Suse – Witch on the Holy Night, Byleth (Female) – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Eugene – Guardian Tales
|Bronya
|Kana Asumi
|Yomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters
|Pela
|Sumire Morohoshi
|Sasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2, Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors, Young Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ludmila – Rune Factory 5
|Gepard
|Makoto Furukawa
|Kunio – River City Girls 2, Sylvain Jose Gautier – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Exharme Marcial – Triangle Strategy
|Serval
|Aimi
|Higana – Pokemon Masters, Liezerota – Disgaea RPG, Meel – The Witch and the Hundred Knight
|Seele
|Mai Nakahara
|Irma/ Necroshell – Chocobo GP, Lady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
|Natasha
|Yumi Uchiyama
|Ichiko Ohya – Persona 5: Royal, Akafuyu – Arknights, Mao Ninagawa – Blue Reflection
|Hook
|Sora Tokui
|Kei Narimiya – Blue Reflection, Yazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol Project
|Sampo
|Daisuke Hirakawa
|Tyr – God of War Ragnarok, Migal – Tales of Arise, Sota Kume – Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Clara
|Rina Hidaka
|Veronica – Fire Emblem Engage, Karin – Epic Seven, Ursula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Svarog
|Hiroki Yasumoto
|Guile – Street Fighter 6, Sanosuke Harada – Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Captain Leaven – Dragon Quest Treasures
|Bailu
|Emiri Kato
|Lidica – Epic Seven, Urushi – Bombergirl, Popoi – Secret of Mana
|Qingque
|Arisa Date
|Felicia – Action Taimanin, Maril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia
|Jing Yuan
|Daisuke Ono
|Van Arkride – The Legend of Heroes: Kurt no Kiseki, Gandage – Rune Factory 5, Bezel – Tales of Crestoria
|Sushang
|Misato Fukuen
|Miyabi – Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Edna – Tales of Arise, GreyThroat – Arknights
|Tingyun
|Yuuki Takada
|Rei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Yume – Soul Hackers 2, Rin Murasame – Code Vein
|Yanqing
|Marina Inoue
|Armin Arlert – Attack on Titan, Young Denji – Chainsaw Man, Marian – River City Girls 2
So, with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here’s a guide explaining how the Light Cone system works in-game. Or if you’d rather, go ahead and take a peek at the links down below before you go.
- How to Claim Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drops
- All Honkai Star Rail Combat Type Elements & Paths Explained
- Does Honkai Star Rail Have Controller Support? Answered
- Should You Pick a Male or Female MC in Honkai Star Rail? Answered
- What Is the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Release Date? Is It Coming to Xbox Series X|S? Explained