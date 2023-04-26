Meet the Voice Actors of Honkai Star Rail’s Cast

Image Source: HoYoverse

With HoYoverse’s follow-up to Genshin Impact going live on PC and mobile, players are finally boarding the titular Star Rail and embarking upon their interstellar journey. Boasting tactical turn-based combat, a colorful art-style, and a myriad of charming characters, Honkai: Star Rail is proving popular with RPG fans right now. But who are the talented actors behind the characters? Below, we’re going to introduce you to the all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. So, without further ado, let’s get into it!

All English Dub Voice Actors in Honkai Star Rail

In total, there are 24 English voice actors in HSR and they are as follows:

Character Voice Actor Other Notable Roles March 7th Skyler Davenport Mika Hayamura/ Confessor’s Daughter – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Shii Eniwa – Super Club, Sarah – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Akane – Lost Judgment Dan Heng Nicholas Leung Tchoi Henchman – Late Shift Himeko Cia Court Faith – The Wolf Among Us, Vi – League of Legends, Mother – Among the Sleep, Bela Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village Welt Corey Landis N/A Arlan Dani Chambers Mahoro Shimano – My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Timerra – Fire Emblem Engage Asta Felecia Angelle Perona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3, Herta Patty Mattson Baiken – Guity Gear Strive Silver Wolf Melissa Fahn Himawari Uzumaki/ Yodo – Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Priscilla Reise Arnor – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Kafka Cheryl Texiera Sugar and Slice Da Ji – SMITE Bronya Madeline Reiter N/A Pela Xanthe Huynh Agnea Bristani – Octopath Traveler II, Marianne von Edmund – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gepard Bryson Baugus Bell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!! Serval Natalie Van Sistine Fox Devil, Chainsaw Man, Mother Superior – Cris Tales Seele Molly Zhang Penny – My Time at Portia, Mulan/ Aesir Mulan/ Mysterious Warrior Mulan – SMITE Natasha Elizabeth Maxwell Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, Zephia/ Zelestia – Fire Emblem Engage Hook Felecia Angelle Perona – One Piece: Stampede, Mona Megistus – Genshin Impact, Ava – Borderlands 3 Sampo Roger Rose Leopard Seal – Happy Feet, William North – Batman Arkham Asylum, Sextus – Shadow of Rome Clara Emily Sun Young Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight Svarog DC Douglas Father – Octopath Traveler II, Rufus Albarea – The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Bailu Su Ling Chan Admiral Lau – Vast Horizon, Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer Qingque Bryn Appril Amelie Laurence – Tales of Luminaria Jing Yuan Alejandro Saab Osvald. V Vanstein – Octopath Traveler II, Primo/ Enoki – River City Girls 2 Sushang Anjali Kunalaneni Dori – Genshin Impact, Courtney – Pokemon Masters Tingyun Laci Morgan N/A Yanqing Amber May Dehya/ Cui’er, Sansa, Myweiss, Hertha, Ms. Yu – Genshin Impact

All Japanese Dub Voice Actors in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 24 Japanese voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail and they are as follows:

Character Voice Actor Other Notable Roles March 7th Yui Ogura Priestess – Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown, Erica Mishima/ Hudiemon/ Sistermon Blanc – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Dan Heng Kento Ito Hoover Aisla – Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt: December Sky, Toya Aoyagi – Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage Himeko Rie Tanaka Mars – Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, Throne Anguis – Octopath Traveler II, Maria – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Welt Yoshimasa Hosoya Reflet – Fire Emblem Engage, Reiner Braun – Attack on Titan 2, Kazuichi Soda – Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Arlan Ryoko Shiraishi Monumental – Demon’s Souls (2020), Devola/ Popola – Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Mila – Dead or Alive 6 Asta Chinatsu Akasaki Sentinels/ Sophia – Babylon’s Fall, Seong Mi-na – Soulcalibur VI, Zakuro – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Herta Haruka Yamazaki Nariki – Monster Hunter Stories, Grani – Arknights, Mitsuki Hokuto – Tokyo Xanadu Silver Wolf Kana Asumi Yomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters Kafka Shizuka Itō Ritsuka Suse – Witch on the Holy Night, Byleth (Female) – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Eugene – Guardian Tales Bronya Kana Asumi Yomogi – Monster Hunter Rise, Chloe – Epic Seven, Kris – Pokemon Masters Pela Sumire Morohoshi Sasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2, Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors, Young Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ludmila – Rune Factory 5 Gepard Makoto Furukawa Kunio – River City Girls 2, Sylvain Jose Gautier – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Exharme Marcial – Triangle Strategy Serval Aimi Higana – Pokemon Masters, Liezerota – Disgaea RPG, Meel – The Witch and the Hundred Knight Seele Mai Nakahara Irma/ Necroshell – Chocobo GP, Lady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Natasha Yumi Uchiyama Ichiko Ohya – Persona 5: Royal, Akafuyu – Arknights, Mao Ninagawa – Blue Reflection Hook Sora Tokui Kei Narimiya – Blue Reflection, Yazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol Project Sampo Daisuke Hirakawa Tyr – God of War Ragnarok, Migal – Tales of Arise, Sota Kume – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Clara Rina Hidaka Veronica – Fire Emblem Engage, Karin – Epic Seven, Ursula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Svarog Hiroki Yasumoto Guile – Street Fighter 6, Sanosuke Harada – Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Captain Leaven – Dragon Quest Treasures Bailu Emiri Kato Lidica – Epic Seven, Urushi – Bombergirl, Popoi – Secret of Mana Qingque Arisa Date Felicia – Action Taimanin, Maril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia Jing Yuan Daisuke Ono Van Arkride – The Legend of Heroes: Kurt no Kiseki, Gandage – Rune Factory 5, Bezel – Tales of Crestoria Sushang Misato Fukuen Miyabi – Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Edna – Tales of Arise, GreyThroat – Arknights Tingyun Yuuki Takada Rei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Yume – Soul Hackers 2, Rin Murasame – Code Vein Yanqing Marina Inoue Armin Arlert – Attack on Titan, Young Denji – Chainsaw Man, Marian – River City Girls 2

So, with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the voice actors in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here's a guide explaining how the Light Cone system works in-game.

