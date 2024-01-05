Meet the English Dub Cast of Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon has made a splash among the Winter 2024 anime offerings, and a big reason for that is its English dub cast. You might not know who all of its talented voice actors are though, which is why we’re here to break down who voices each character in the show.

Damien C. Haas – Laios

The oddball knight Laios is voiced by Damien C. Haas, an actor with years of experience who has been on the rise recently. Responsible for bringing several characters to life across anime and video games, you more than likely heard him voice the male Shez in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Heller in Starfield.

Outside of voice acting, Haas also has plenty of experience in live action performances via the Disney Channel and the comedy YouTube channels related to Smosh. He can still be seen on the latter via the Try Not to Laugh series and Smosh Games’ Board AF table top segments.

Emily Rudd – Marcille

Everyone’s favorite neurotic elf Marcille is voiced by Emily Rudd. Delicious in Dungeon is her most notable voice acting role to date, as the majority of her work has been in live action via movies like the Fear Street trilogy and television shows like Hunters and Dynasty.

It isn’t her first foray into anime-related properties though. That distinction goes to the Netflix One Piece live action adaptation, wherein she plays the sticky-fingered navigator Nami.

Casey Mongillo – Chilchuck Tims

Casey Mongillo voices the Half-foot Chilchuck Tims. Mongillo sports an impressive resume which spans video games and anime, with some of their biggest roles being Shinji Ikari in the 2019 redub of Evangelion, Vernon Cherry in Red Dead Redemption, and several Pokémon in the Pokémon anime series.

Sung Won Cho – Senshi

Likely the most recognizable voice of the bunch, the man behind Senshi is Sung Won Cho. In addition to lending his voice to characters ranging from Braun in Pluto to Ratatoskr in God of War: Ragnarök, he’s also acted in live action fare like the recent film BlackBerry and the Crunchyroll series Anime Crimes Division.

He is likewise famous for his short skits, table top game reviews, and food ratings on his YouTube channel ProZD, which still sees steady output even as his acting career continues to thrive.

And that does it for our breakdown of who the voice actors are in the Delicious in Dungeon English dub. Be sure to check back as the series goes on, as we'll be updating this article whenever new characters are introduced.