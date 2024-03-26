One of the most impressive facets of Cyberpunk 2077 is its immersive world and map design. The twisted streets and underpasses of Night City are so intricate and detailed, that they’re begging to be explored. The double-edged sword is that It’s also pretty easy to get lost in Night City. An early quest requires you to hop over to a place called Lizzie’s Bar, and that’s what we’re here to help with. Here is the Lizzie’s Bar location in Cyberpunk 2077.

Recommended Videos

Closest Fast-Travel Terminal To Lizzie’s Bar

The closest fast-travel spot to Lizzie’s Bar is Sutter Street in the Kabuki District. Conveniently enough, the Sutter Street fast travel terminal is directly across from Lizzie’s Bar. Here’s a map of Lizzie’s Bar and Sutter Street for context:

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

You just need to walk straight from the Sutter fast travel terminal and you’ll be walking under the bright neon-lit establishment in no time. If you haven’t unlocked the Sutter Street fast-travel location, not to worry! Here’s how to get to Lizzie’s Bar from your starting apartment in the Little China district of Watson.

Starting Apartment to Lizzie’s Bar

The address of Lizzie’s Bar is Kennedy and Sutter, so the first order of business is finding a way onto Kennedy Avenue. Kennedy is the main road going through Little China and Kabuki districts, so it’s pretty hard to miss, but here are directions from V’s starting apartment.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

As you exit V’s starting apartment, go straight along Ellison Street until you reach Duzois Street. Take a left on Duzois until you reach the Kennedy intersection. Turn Left on Kennedy and follow the street up to Sutter Avenue, then look for the giant Lizzie sign on the right.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

The Mox is the gang that calls Lizzie’s Bar home and they’ll welcome you inside after a small interrogation.

That’s Lizzie’s Bar location in Cyberpunk 2077. There are obviously many routes leading to Lizzie’s Bar, but these two are the easiest to figure out for new players. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 character quiz and much more here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more