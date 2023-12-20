How to Use Lethal Company Backrooms Mod

First, they appeared online, and now they’ve also materialized in Lethal Company. It’s the backrooms we are talking about. So, if you want to have your whole squad stuck in a maze of walls, here is everything you need to know on how to use the Lethal Company Backrooms mod.

What Is the Backrooms Mod for Lethal Company?

Backrooms are an imaginary place that gained popularity as a meme online. In Lethal Company, though, they become a playable area of the facility by using the Backrooms Mod. All new textures and rooms will be generated for you to explore, inspired by the classic backroom look.

How to Download and Install Backrooms Mod

The fastest and easiest way to install the Backrooms Lethal Company mod is by using a mod managing tool:

Download r2modman mod loader from Thunderstore. Unzip it and install the modding tool. Search “Lethal Company” and pick it as your game of choice, and then proceed with the default profile by clicking “Select Profile.” Click Online on the left to see the complete list of Lethal Company mods, then search for “Backrooms” (The creator of the mod is also named Backrooms). Download the mod with all its dependencies. Run the game by clicking on “Start modded” in the top left.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Configure the Backrooms Mod

There is only one setting you can adjust, and it’s the chance of one of you being teleported to the backrooms. The default is 3%, but you can change that to whatever value you want.

To do that, open the r2modman app, select the Config Editor from the left side, click “BepInEx\config\Neekhaulas.Backrooms.cfg“, and then Edit Config. Change the value in the input field and click on Save in the top right.

That sums up everything you need to add the backrooms to your Lethal Company lobby. Also, since you already downloaded the r2modman app, check out the HDLethalCompany mod as well. It drastically improves the game’s graphics. Keep following Twinfinite for more Lethal Company content.