LCK DDoS Attack – Current Status

Online hacker attacks aren’t anything new for the League of Legends esports scene. Back in 2015, hackers interrupted a Challenger Series game between Denial and Dignitas. However, that happening in a top league is unheard of. Here is what we know about the alleged DDoS attacks on the LCK and its current status.

Is LCK Under a DDoS Attack?

Image Source: Riot Games Korea

LCK has confirmed in a Twitter/X post that they have been a target of DDoS attacks on the 25th of February and that they’ve persisted throughout this week. This is one of the few times that a high-profile League of Legends competition such as LCK has been a target of something like that.

Announcement on response protocols for remaining #LCK matches

The first LCK match that was canceled because of these DDoS attacks was BRO vs KDF. At first, it seemed like some players were simply having ping issues. However, the problem persisted, and because the games were being played online, there was little LCK could do.

So, they immediately made an announcement apologizing for the pauses and the delays, and they promised to refund the fan’s tickets for that match. Moreover, they pledged to investigate the cause of those ping issues fully, as they severely affected the players and the staff.

Announcement regarding 2024 LCK Spring Match 49, 50

The current situation with LCK and the DDoS attacks is questionable. We can assume that they will continue until the officials figure out a way to block them or until the Korean authorities identify and catch the perpetrators. Still, we can do nothing but speculate for now.

What Is a DDoS Attack?

A DDoS attack is a hacking technique and its main goal is to deny the user access to the machine/server that was providing them with a certain service. Hackers often accomplish this by overloading the service provider with ceaseless requests.

Now, LCK most certainly has protection against this kind of DDoS attack, so we can assume that there could’ve been a data breach or something that allowed hackers to target the players. This is most probably a prerequisite in case the games were played on Tournament Realm, a different League of Legends client reserved for esports games.

Well, that sums up all we currently know about the DDoS attacks that have been targeting LCK and their current status. We will keep the post updated as more information surfaces. Until then, be sure to check all the other League of Legends news and guides we have here on Twinfinite.