While the Factions multiplayer game has been officially cancelled, we’re still getting new The Last of Us content this year in the shape of the No Return survival mode. But does The Last of Us No Return have co-op multiplayer? We have the answer.

Can You Play Co-Op Multiplayer in No Return?

In short, no, there are no multiplayer co-op option in No Return in to The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

That is a shame because, while the game is played as a solo character, there are encounters in which other people from the game join to fight alongside you, controller by the AI.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

For example, you could be trying to take on a group of zombies quietly as Abby, with Jesse fighting alongside you to provide some cover and additional firepower.

It would have been fun to have the option to have another player jump in and control that second player. How that would affect the scores and leaderboards, it’s hard to say, but the structure of the encounters themselves make sense for multiplayer action from time to time.

The majority of each run in No Return is done as a solo character, so the whole mode as it is cannot be co-op, but it’d be cool to see the feature added in the future.

Maybe Naughty Dog will be tempted to re-use some of the features they’d worked on for the now cancelled standalone multiplayer game in an expanded No Return mode.

If any changes like that are made to The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s new survival mode, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.

If you’re diving into No Return yourself, we have some other guides that provide actual tips for getting through runs and getting high scores in the mode. Check them out below.