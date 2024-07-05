Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Tier List (July 2024)

Inspired by the popular series Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed is a brand-new game. Available since June 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed is already causing a sensation among players who only want to know one thing: Who are the best characters in the game to get their adventure off to a good start? We’ve prepared a Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Tier List to help you out in deciding who to pick.

Jujutsu Unleashed Characters Tier List

Ranking Character Name S Toji Fushiguro, Mei Mei, Yuta Okkotsu, Kurusu, Mahito A Shoko Leiri, Kusakabe, Kento Nanami, Choso, Yoshinobu Gakuganji, Jogo B Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Aoi Todo, Lori, Uthahime, Naobito Zenin, Sukuna C Awasaka Jiro, Maki Zenin, Naoya Zenin,Miguel, Takuma Ino, Inumaki Toge, Hanami, Esou, Dagon, Juzo Kumiya, Tachmaru, Arata Nitta D Onoki Inori, Reggie Star, Masamichi, PandaMai Zenin

This Jujutsu Kaisen Tier List ranks every unit from best to worst. It includes five different classes, the S level being the class of the most powerful characters and the D level being the class of the weakest characters. So, let’s discuss what each of these tiers means.

Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed Tier Explanations

S-Tier

These characters are the best ones. They possess versatility, and strength and are overall capable of clearing most of the story content with ease. We guarantee that if you use them they’ll defy your expectations. The S-tiers will usually be DPS units that can fight against special-grade curses, sorcerers, and the most powerful enemies.

A-Tier

If you’re struggling to get S-Tier characters, these are great alternatives. These are strong characters but are just not the best ones. Also, do not forget that they are worth leveling up and using. These characters tackle important missions that involve eliminating high-grade curses and protecting key locations. They often serve as support for S-Tier characters.

B-Tier

These characters are the most average ones in the game. They are not very capable but aren’t completely useless either. We recommend you only play with these when you have not obtained an A or S-level character yet. B-Tier characters are involved in medium-risk missions like exorcising mid-grade curses and providing support in larger battles.

C-Tier

You shouldn’t settle for these characters long-term. If you’re a beginner they are a decent option but you should try and upgrade as soon as possible. C-Tier characters handle lower-risk missions like exorcising low to mid-grade curses and providing support in less important situations.

D-Tier

We wouldn’t recommend using these characters because they are at the bottom of the food chain and not good at all. If you have no other option, then go with these. They can at best fight against low-grade curses and participate in training exercises.

This wraps up our Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashed tier list.

