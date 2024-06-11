Ranking the best characters in Jujutsu Duel Mobile Game
Jujutsu Duel Tier List Guide
Category:
Guides

Jujutsu Duel Tier List – Best Characters Ranked

You are my SPECIALZ, not all though!
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 11:58 am

Jujutsu Duel is one of the best JJK games out there that players can indulge in on their mobile phones. Its roster contains all the major characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise with even some curses. Now, we’ll be ranking only the best characters in this Jujutsu Duel tier list so players know which ones to pick.

Recommended Videos

Tier List For Best Jujutsu Duel Characters

Before diving into the main rankings, you should know about the different hero classes all characters are divided into. These hero classes are Assault (ASLT), Control, Agility (AGI), Support (SPT), and Defense (DEF). The names are self-explanatory of the hero class types, so we don’t need to get into the nitty-gritty things.

Now, let’s check out how we’ve ranked the best Jujutsu Duel characters in our tier list.

Jujutsu Duel Tier List of Best Characters Made with TierMaker online tool.
Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite

Best Jujutsu Duel Characters Table

RankingCharacters
God TierGojo Satarou, Ryomen Sukuna, Yuta Okkotsu, Kenjaku
SMiguel Oduōru, Mahito, Jogo, Shoko Ieiri, Hanami
AUtahime Lori, Masamichi Yaga, Megumi Fushiguro, Kento Nanami, Aoi Todo, Maki Zenin, Yoshinobu Gakuganji
BEso, Panda, Mei Mei, Nobara Kugisaki, Momo Nishimiya
CNoritoshi Kamo, Mechamaru, Finger Bearer, Yuji Itadori, Haruta Shigemo, Toge Inumaki

These are the tier list rankings for the best characters in Jujutsu Duel. Now, It might come as a shocker for JJK fans that Yuju, the primary protagonist of the series, was ranked in the C-tier. However, please know that these rankings are based on a character’s effectiveness in the game rather than its overall role in the main Jujutsu Kaisen world.

The Best Characters In Jujutsu Duel

Now, let’s be honest. If you’re lucky enough to get Gojo, Sakuna, Yuta, or Kenjaku rolled off the bat, you’re all set. These characters almost step into the realm of being overpowered in Jujutsu Duel as they boast massive DPS attacks and can sustain damage quite well.

But in the middle order, Jogo, Nanami, Hanami, and Mahito are great DPS dealers as well. When it comes to support, our choice is Nobara, Todo, Panda, and Eso (her reversed cursed healing is great.)

The rest of the character roster is actually quite balanced and when used against the right opponent, may turn the tide of battle. But that’s it for the Jujutsu Duel tier list. I hope this will help you gain an edge in the game and win battles with ease.

I also recommend reading up on our Jujutsu Duel codes guide to redeem some awesome stuff from the get-go.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Dark and Darker Class Tier List (June 2024)
Three characters siting at a table in Dark and Darker
Three characters siting at a table in Dark and Darker
Three characters siting at a table in Dark and Darker
Category: Guides
Guides
Dark and Darker Class Tier List (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 11, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock New Characters in Squad Busters
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock New Characters in Squad Busters
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 11, 2024
Read Article What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends?
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends - Dragon Ball character punching at the screen
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends - Dragon Ball character punching at the screen
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends - Dragon Ball character punching at the screen
Category: Guides
Guides
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dark and Darker Class Tier List (June 2024)
Three characters siting at a table in Dark and Darker
Category: Guides
Guides
Dark and Darker Class Tier List (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 11, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock New Characters in Squad Busters
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlock New Characters in Squad Busters
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees Jun 11, 2024
Read Article What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends?
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends - Dragon Ball character punching at the screen
Category: Guides
Guides
What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends?
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli Jun 11, 2024
Author
Ayyoun Ali
Passionate gamer with a background in Software Engineering. Started his gaming journey with a PlayStation 1 and now likes to game on PC as his platform of choice. Loves to analyze and write about games that intrigue him and you'll often find him playing obscure titles for the heck of it.