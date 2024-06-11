Jujutsu Duel Tier List – Best Characters Ranked

Jujutsu Duel is one of the best JJK games out there that players can indulge in on their mobile phones. Its roster contains all the major characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise with even some curses. Now, we’ll be ranking only the best characters in this Jujutsu Duel tier list so players know which ones to pick.

Tier List For Best Jujutsu Duel Characters

Before diving into the main rankings, you should know about the different hero classes all characters are divided into. These hero classes are Assault (ASLT), Control, Agility (AGI), Support (SPT), and Defense (DEF). The names are self-explanatory of the hero class types, so we don’t need to get into the nitty-gritty things.

Now, let’s check out how we’ve ranked the best Jujutsu Duel characters in our tier list.

Best Jujutsu Duel Characters Table

Ranking Characters God Tier Gojo Satarou, Ryomen Sukuna, Yuta Okkotsu, Kenjaku S Miguel Oduōru, Mahito, Jogo, Shoko Ieiri, Hanami A Utahime Lori, Masamichi Yaga, Megumi Fushiguro, Kento Nanami, Aoi Todo, Maki Zenin, Yoshinobu Gakuganji B Eso, Panda, Mei Mei, Nobara Kugisaki, Momo Nishimiya C Noritoshi Kamo, Mechamaru, Finger Bearer, Yuji Itadori, Haruta Shigemo, Toge Inumaki

These are the tier list rankings for the best characters in Jujutsu Duel. Now, It might come as a shocker for JJK fans that Yuju, the primary protagonist of the series, was ranked in the C-tier. However, please know that these rankings are based on a character’s effectiveness in the game rather than its overall role in the main Jujutsu Kaisen world.

The Best Characters In Jujutsu Duel

Now, let’s be honest. If you’re lucky enough to get Gojo, Sakuna, Yuta, or Kenjaku rolled off the bat, you’re all set. These characters almost step into the realm of being overpowered in Jujutsu Duel as they boast massive DPS attacks and can sustain damage quite well.

But in the middle order, Jogo, Nanami, Hanami, and Mahito are great DPS dealers as well. When it comes to support, our choice is Nobara, Todo, Panda, and Eso (her reversed cursed healing is great.)

The rest of the character roster is actually quite balanced and when used against the right opponent, may turn the tide of battle. But that’s it for the Jujutsu Duel tier list. I hope this will help you gain an edge in the game and win battles with ease.

