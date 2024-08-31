Is Zombies Mode in the Black Ops 6 Beta?

Zombies is one of the most popular game modes for the Call of Duty franchise, specifically for the Black Ops series. After Modern Warfare 3’s open-world Zombies mode, players want to try out what Black Ops 6 offers, but are there zombies in the beta?

Does the Black Ops 6 Beta Have Zombies?

Unfortunately, the Open Beta for Black Ops 6 has no Zombies mode. When you launch Black Ops 6 from the CoD HQ, you’re greeted with a menu screen featuring three options: Multiplayer, Zombies and Single Player. However, the only option you can select is for Multiplayer, as the other two are greyed out.

While there won’t be any zombies to kill in the open beta, the option’s presence is enough for players to get more excited about the full game. Black Ops 6 launches on October 25th, so players may see a sample of the round-based Zombies mode before the full release.

What Will Black Ops 6 Zombies Look Like?

While Modern Warfare 3 changed the style of the Zombies mode, Black Ops 6 looks to return to the basics. MW3’s Zombies worked similarly to Warzone, featuring an open world and contracts to complete to progress through the story. Players had mixed reactions to this redesign, so developer Treyarch responded by returning to the classic format. Kinda.

For Black Ops 6, it was confirmed that the Zombies mode will be round-based like in previous iterations. There will be plenty of changes between the previous games and this one, so don’t think it’s going to be the exact same. There will be all-new maps, weapons and zombies to contend with, so players should have no shortage to explore when the full game drops.

For now, that’s all we know about the Zombies mode in Black Ops 6. While it would be nice to play now, it should be worth the wait until October to get in its final form. Be sure to keep checking back here for content regarding Black Ops 6’s open betas.

