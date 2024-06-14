Is Still Wakes the Deep Steam Deck Compatible?

Still Wakes The Deep is an upcoming horror-survival game developed by the Chinese Room. The game starts the player off on the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland. It would’ve been a regular workday in our protagonist’s life until Lovecraftian horror seemed to invade the ship. So yes, it’s a great horror game, but a popular question is making its rounds in the community; is Still Wakes the Deep playable on Steam Deck.

Recommended Videos

Will Still Wakes the Deep Be Compatible with Steam Deck?

Source: Steam

The short answer is, Yes! You’ll be able to enjoy Still Wakes the Deep on your Steam Deck. Since several demanding Steam games can easily run on the platform, I don’t see a reason why Still Wakes The Deep won’t make the cut.

However, my statements aren’t just a mixture of speculation and hope. Steam Deck compatibility is also confirmed on the Steamdb page for Still Wakes The Deep. The page also confirms that all functionality will be easily accessible to players by using the default Steam Deck controller. Why is this important? There are several Indie games that have control issues since they were primarily meant to be played with a keyboard and mouse.

How Will Still Wakes the Deep Run on Steam Deck?

Still Wakes The Deep looks like an extremely pretty game, at least from the trailer and previews. From character and monster designs to panic-inducing corridors, the game takes Lovecraftian horror to the next level. But, all this graphical quality must come at the cost of frame rate, right?

According to the same Steamdb page, it’s confirmed that the game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck. This gives us a semblance of hope that the game won’t have choppy frame rate.

So that’s about it for Still Wakes The Deep for now. You can go ahead and wishlist the game on Steam knowing that it’ll not only run on your Steam Deck, but it will run with a smooth frame rate.

If you like horror games and want to know what 2024 has in stock for you, check out our 10 horror games releasing in 2024 feature.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy