Is Star Trek Online Down? How to Check Server Status

A disturbance in the multiverse can happen from time to time, putting a stop to your galactic voyage. So, if you are currently experiencing problems, here’s how to check Star Trek Online server status.

Is Star Trek Online Down?

Currently, Star Trek Online is down due to a server reset. Issues from the Both Worlds update have triggered some problems in the system. However, the game’s official Twitter/X account has indicated a solution. Therefore, it won’t be too long until the Trekkers can go back to their space mischief.

We're doing a full restart of the servers to fix the issue. Hopefully back soon. — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 29, 2024

This may include multiplayer devices, such as PS4 and Xbox One, but it primarily ties into the PC version. Since the game utilizes online features, there could be other problems presented in the near future. Luckily, Cryptic Studios is relatively quick to update any bugs or glitches

How to Check Star Trek Online Server Status

You can check the Star Trek Online server status on the following sites:

One of the best ways to stay on track with the game’s server status is through the teams’s Twitter/X account. The page typically mentions any updates and server maintenance periods that are currently going on to give you all the STO deets. There have been a few updates concerning the Both Worlds updates, so it may be slightly busier than normal.

Fans still hope to see an offline mode, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Hopefully, an update will be installed soon as the team works on new issues, and we’ll be sure to update this piece once it’s available.

