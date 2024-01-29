Is Spotify Down? How To Check Spotify Outage & Outage Reports

There’s nothing worse than logging into Spotify to relax and listen to some tunes to be met with deafening silence. In this guide, we’ll outline how to check Spotify outages and if it’s down in your region. Let’s get into it!

Is Spotify Down Right Now?

At the time of writing, in the US and the UK, the network is down for various users, according to DownDetector. From what we can gather, users are experiencing problems related to playback issues and sign-in errors. Over 1,186 outage reports were being received as of 10:44 a.m. ET.

Image Source: DownDetector via Twinfinite

You may still be able to access Spotify’s features as the servers clear up, but if you run into trouble, you’ll likely need to check back at a later time. Some users in the comments have indicated that it is working for them, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long.

How To Check Spotify Outage & Outage Reports

If you’re wondering how to check the status of Spotify, there are several avenues you can explore.

Firstly, @SpotifyStatus is a Twitter account that focuses solely on monitoring Spotify outages around the globe. We’d suggest checking here first to see if there are any outages in your area.

Next, we’d also recommend checking a site called DownDetector, which also monitors Spotify outages from around the world and aggregates these reported outages into three separate classifications: App, Website, and Audio Streaming. Here, you can also see comments from other Spotify users.

Meanwhile, there is another site dedicated to checking Spotify outages in your area called IsItDownRightNow, which is also a useful tool for figuring out whether the service is running smoothly or not. Finally, it’s worth checking if your app is up to date, as this could also potentially impact your Spotify experience.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on whether or not Spotify is down and how to check its current status in your region. For more help, check out our guides on how to fix JWT Expired error and Bad Gateway Error 502. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more solutions.