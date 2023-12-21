Is Roll20 Down? How to Check Server Status

As it is all browser-based, Roll20 is one of the most stable services around. Players don’t have to download anything or worry about programs. As long as their browser connects, everything is typically good.

However, things can always go wrong, so it’s best to know where to go to get a read on current problems. We have gathered all the resources you need to check the Roll20 servers and see if it is down.

Is Roll20 Down?

As of 2:22 PM ET on Dec. 21, Roll20 isn’t completely down, but it is experiencing some major problems. The site is taking a while to load, and a banner at the top of the screen shares the following message:

Roll20 is experiencing DDOS attack impacting connectivity and our Looking for Group tool. We are implementing mitigations and expect majority of services to return soon

The last update was 30 minutes ago, but it didn’t give any possible ETA on fixes.

We are continuing to investigate the ongoing DDOS attack and implementing mitigations. — Roll20 (@roll20app) December 21, 2023

The site definitely does load, but it is very slow, so it might be best to wait until things call down. Hopefully, that won’t be more than an hour or two. If there are any further developments, we will be sure to update this and let you know.

In the meantime, players might have to hold their Dungeons & Dragons sessions over something like Discord or Zoom.

How to Check Roll20 Server Status

As Roll20 is such a big platform, they do have their own official status page for anyone to keep track of things. It tracks things like the Development Server, Info Site, Main Site, Marketplace, and more.

While that is a perfect resource all by itself, it doesn’t offer too much context. For that, it is always good to check out the official Roll20 Twitter account. This way, you can get updates and more information.

If you are having problems that neither above resources has acknowledged, then Downdetector is your next best option. As it relies entirely on user reports, it is often a good sign that things are starting to become a little unstable. It’s also how you can find out if an issue is only on your end.

All of the above information should be exactly what you need to get back to using Roll20 with friends. If you come across any issues we haven’t reported, please tell us in the comments below.