Is Reddit Down? How To Check Server Status

Why am I having trouble connecting to Reddit? You might be asking yourself that question if you’re having trouble logging in to check your favorite subreddits to catch up on the latest posts. Here is everything you need to know to check the server status to determine if Reddit is down.

Is Reddit Down Right Now?

Reddit is currently down, due to what is being deemed as a possible result of numerous subreddits going dark in protest of the company’s proposed API changes. The changes are widely scene as negative due to the extreme increase in expenses for third-party app developers. Though the website loads initially, users cannot log in or browse any subreddits whatsoever.

Unfortunately, there is no workaround to make your way into Reddit at this time. Trying to use either the first-party or third-party apps on iOS and Android devices didn’t work for us, nor does trying to access the homepage through a web browser. As such, we’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes for Reddit to resolve the problems.

The Reddit Status Twitter account is your top source for updates, as well as user reporting websites such as Down Detector or RedditStatus. Currently, the RedditStatus Twitter account has simply noted that the team is “aware of problems loading content and are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Identified: We're aware of problems loading content and are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. https://t.co/nV9P6NLQuY — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) June 12, 2023

For now, that’s everything you need to know about how to check the server status and see if Reddit is down.

