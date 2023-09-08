Is NBA 2K24 Cross-Platform? Explained

Cross-platform gaming has taken the video game world by storm over the last few years, and has allowed players everywhere to join up no matter what console they have chosen. It isn’t always available though, and finding out if a game supports it can take some digging. So, with the release of NBA 2K24, many are wondering if the new entry in the illustrious franchise has cross-platform play. Well, we’re here to tell you.

Can You Use Crossplay in NBA 2K24?

The good news is that yes, NBA 2K24 does support Crossplay to an extent.

It doesn’t matter if you chose the latest Xbox or PlayStation; you will now be able to play with your friends and other people online without having to buy a specific console to do so.

There is a caveat to this, however. The Crossplay feature is only available on the newest generation of consoles. This means that players who are on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 can play together, but people still on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 unfortunately cannot.

The same also goes for Nintendo Switch and PC players. If you are playing it on PC, you will only be able to head off against others that also have it on their Steam account.

This may be slightly disappointing for people who have yet to get their hands on a current gen console, but at least it shows that these features are now being working into more of 2K’s games. It likewise shows that more focus is likely to be put on the current-gen hardware moving forward, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering how long they’ve been out for.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not NBA 2K24 has Crossplay for you. While you’re here, why not check out if there are any locker codes for NBA 2K24? We’ve also got some other relevant guides and articles which you can check out down below.