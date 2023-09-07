All NBA 2K24 Season 1 Rewards and Modes

The release of NBA 2K24 means basketball fans worldwide are prepping themselves for another year hooping to their hearts’ content. We’ve now had the official reveal of NBA 2K24’s Season 1, so here are all the rewards and modes coming with it.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Passes Explained

2K unveiled all of the Season 1 content in a September 6 Courtside Report, letting players know exactly what they’re in for.

There are three versions of the Season Pass: the Free Pass ($0), the Pro Pass ($9.99) and the Hall of Fame Pass ($19.99). Needless to say, the more expensive the pass, the more bang you get for your buck.

Image Credit: 2K via Twinfinite

We don’t have exact dates for Season 1 yet, but we do know it’ll begin on Sept. 8. As for when it ends, mid to late October seems like a reasonable guess based on past 2K iterations and seasons. It won’t be confirmed until 2K make it official though.

We’ve broken down what each type of pass grants you access to down below.

Pro Pass

Access to 40 additional earnable premium rewards

Four additional Season Pass Rewards (Automatically redeemed & separate from the reward track)

Hall of Fame Pass

Includes everything in the Pro Pass

15% XP Booster applied throughout the Season

10 Level Skips immediately applied to the Season reward track

1 Additional reward automatically applied

Season Pass will be accompanied by 2 additional options:

Pass Upgrade ($10) – Allowing players who purchased the Pro Pass to upgrade to the Hall of Fame Pass (10 Level Skips will be consumed immediately after purchase and progress a player 10 levels beyond the level they are when purchase is made)

Level Skips ($1.99) – Allowing you to advance by 1 Level in a Season (Level Skips are immediately consumed upon purchase. A player cannot purchase more than the total levels they have left to progress.)

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Rewards

For the first time, players’ rewards across 2K’s modes – My Team and My Career – will fit into one linear system, making it easier to progress and keep track of what you’ve earned. We’ve broken them down by mode below.

MyCareer

Shot Meters

Emote Packs

Coins

Cosmetics

Banners

Badges

Gold Floor Setter (Level 40)

MyTeam

Free Agent LeBron James (Level 1)

Emerald Kevin Garnett

Emerald Jordan Clarkson

Sapphire Vlade Divac

Ruby Bradley Beal

Amethyst Magic Johnson

Amethyst Phil Jackson

Diamond Kyrie Irving (Level 40)

Diamond Brandon Roy (Level 40)

MyTeam Pro Pass

All Free Pass Rewards

20,000 MyTeam Coins

45,000 VC

Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo

Alternate Diamond Kyrie Irving

MyTeam Hall of Fame Pass

All Free and Pro Pass Rewards

15% Season-Long XP Boost

15,000 VC

10 Level Tier Skips

The W

Weekly Goal

Brittney Griner Jersey

Team Accelerator Boosts

Team Resilience Boosts

Team Extender Boosts

Helping Hands Boosts

Player Boosts

Season Rewards

MyTEAM Ace Jersey Card

Tanisha Wright Historic T-Shirt

Satou Sabally Jersey

Brittney Griner All-Star Jersey

Clothing Bundles

That's everything we have to share regarding NBA 2K24's Season 1 Rewards.