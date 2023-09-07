All NBA 2K24 Season 1 Rewards and Modes

The release of NBA 2K24 means basketball fans worldwide are prepping themselves for another year hooping to their hearts’ content. We’ve now had the official reveal of NBA 2K24’s Season 1, so here are all the rewards and modes coming with it.
NBA 2K24 Season 1 Passes Explained
2K unveiled all of the Season 1 content in a September 6 Courtside Report, letting players know exactly what they’re in for.
There are three versions of the Season Pass: the Free Pass ($0), the Pro Pass ($9.99) and the Hall of Fame Pass ($19.99). Needless to say, the more expensive the pass, the more bang you get for your buck.
We don’t have exact dates for Season 1 yet, but we do know it’ll begin on Sept. 8. As for when it ends, mid to late October seems like a reasonable guess based on past 2K iterations and seasons. It won’t be confirmed until 2K make it official though.
We’ve broken down what each type of pass grants you access to down below.
Pro Pass
- Access to 40 additional earnable premium rewards
- Four additional Season Pass Rewards (Automatically redeemed & separate from the reward track)
Hall of Fame Pass
- Includes everything in the Pro Pass
- 15% XP Booster applied throughout the Season
- 10 Level Skips immediately applied to the Season reward track
- 1 Additional reward automatically applied
Season Pass will be accompanied by 2 additional options:
- Pass Upgrade ($10) – Allowing players who purchased the Pro Pass to upgrade to the Hall of Fame Pass (10 Level Skips will be consumed immediately after purchase and progress a player 10 levels beyond the level they are when purchase is made)
- Level Skips ($1.99) – Allowing you to advance by 1 Level in a Season (Level Skips are immediately consumed upon purchase. A player cannot purchase more than the total levels they have left to progress.)
NBA 2K24 Season 1 Rewards
For the first time, players’ rewards across 2K’s modes – My Team and My Career – will fit into one linear system, making it easier to progress and keep track of what you’ve earned. We’ve broken them down by mode below.
MyCareer
- Shot Meters
- Emote Packs
- Coins
- Cosmetics
- Banners
- Badges
- Gold Floor Setter (Level 40)
MyTeam
- Free Agent LeBron James (Level 1)
- Emerald Kevin Garnett
- Emerald Jordan Clarkson
- Sapphire Vlade Divac
- Ruby Bradley Beal
- Amethyst Magic Johnson
- Amethyst Phil Jackson
- Diamond Kyrie Irving (Level 40)
- Diamond Brandon Roy (Level 40)
MyTeam Pro Pass
- All Free Pass Rewards
- 20,000 MyTeam Coins
- 45,000 VC
- Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Alternate Diamond Kyrie Irving
MyTeam Hall of Fame Pass
- All Free and Pro Pass Rewards
- 15% Season-Long XP Boost
- 15,000 VC
- 10 Level Tier Skips
The W
Weekly Goal
- Brittney Griner Jersey
- Team Accelerator Boosts
- Team Resilience Boosts
- Team Extender Boosts
- Helping Hands Boosts
- Player Boosts
Season Rewards
- MyTEAM Ace Jersey Card
- Tanisha Wright Historic T-Shirt
- Satou Sabally Jersey
- Brittney Griner All-Star Jersey
- Clothing Bundles
That’s everything we have to share regarding NBA 2K24’s Season 1 Rewards. For more on 2K’s basketball installment, including locker codes, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.