Is Madden 24 Crossplay? Answered

Another year means another chance to get your hands on the latest Madden title from EA Sports. But will you be able to enjoy it with all your friends regardless of what platform it’s on? Well, look no further. We’re here to tell you everything you need to know regarding whether or not Madden 24 supports crossplay.

Will Madden 24 Have Crossplay Capability?

The short answer is yes, Madden 24 does support crossplay. However, the only platforms that support crossplay at this time are PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Put a different way, players will need to be playing on either PC or the new-gen consoles in order to have access to it.

How Do Players Enable Crossplay?

Crossplay being enabled is the default when players eventually get their hands on Madden 24. Though, depending on which platform you’re utilizing, switching the settings differs slightly.

PS5 & PC: In-game Settings Menu.

In-game Settings Menu. Xbox Series X|S: System Settings.

Likewise, players can opt out of crossplay by going through the same respective settings.

How Does Crossplay Work?

If crossplay is enabled, players will be added to the appropriate matchmaking pool. This is available through multiple game modes, including: online Head-to-Head, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown. Regarding Ultimate Team, the MUT Auction House is not currently available across platforms.

In order to find friends to play with via crossplay, players can search by using EA ID numbers, gamertags (on Xbox), and PlayStation Network IDs (on PS5). And yes, there will be a global leaderboard for those who are hoping to become the very best in the world.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about whether or not Madden 24 is crossplay compatible. Make sure you keep it right here for more information as we inch ever-closer to the latest football offering from EA Sports.