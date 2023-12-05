Is Don’t Starve Together Cross Platform? Answered

Don’t Starve Together, the multiplayer expansion to the 2013 survival game, has maintained a strong player base since its early access release in 2014 (and its full release in 2016). With new players still getting into the game often, questions may arise about whether this title offers crossplay features.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether Don’t Starve Together has crossplay.

Don’t Starve Together Crossplay

Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to break some hearts right here: no, Don’t Starve Together does not have crossplay. While the game is available across a wide variety of platforms, the only way to play it with friends is if all parties have the same console. The only exception seems to be the computer-based version of the game, as the PC, Mac, and Linux versions of the game can play with each other.

Sadly, console players are out of luck here, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change. Given that it’s close to a decade old at this point, if developer Klei Entertainment hasn’t added crossplay yet despite its solid player count, it’s unlikely the team will change that anytime soon. Players will just have to accept the game in its current form without crossplay if they want to make the most out of it.

That's everything you need to know about whether Don't Starve Together has crossplay.