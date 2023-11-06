Is Discord Down? Here’s How to Check the Server Status

Discord is among the world’s most popular communication apps, especially among gamers. Like anything else, though, it will go offline from time to time, and we’re here to explain if Discord is currently down.

Is Discord Down? Answered

Currently, Discord services are online, but you may need to wait a few minutes for it to run successfully. A previous update resulted in some latency issues and error notifications, including the Discord Internal Service Error 500. With this in mind, users may still encounter problems with the server as the team tries to resolve these occurrences.

The team is also monitoring the situation to see if any other issues occur with services like Discord Mobile, and hopefully, it can be fully addressed with the recent patches.

How to Check if Discord Server Status

To check Discord’s server status, you can visit the following pages:

The best and quickest way to see if Discord is down is to visit the official Discord Status page. Even if the app and site are down, the Status page will be updated frequently to keep users up to date on what is going on.

If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, the Discord Server Status page will also give you some more specific details about what part of the app exactly is down, for example, the API and its historical up and downtime.

Alternatively, you can follow the Discord Support Twitter page for more updates, as well as the service’s DownDetector to check out recent reports from users.

We are aware of an issue impacting Discord latency and errors. Our team is on the case!



Check our status page for more updates: https://t.co/ypt16TAZ1v pic.twitter.com/N8bzMw7KOE — Discord Support (@discord_support) November 6, 2023

If you still are experiencing ‘Discord not connecting’ or ‘Discord stuck on connecting’ issues, you might want to consider checking your own internet connection, as that is the second most likely reason why you’re not able to access the app.

That’s all you need to know about whether Discord is currently down. We’ll update this page whenever there’s a major outage, but in the meantime, consider giving Discord on Twitter a follow and bookmarking that Server Status page. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content, including how to fix the ‘Bad Network Request’ error.