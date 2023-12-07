Is Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Canon to DnD? Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a strong link to DnD 5e, utilizing the same Classes, Races, abilities, and many of the same rules. For this reason, players have become rather curious if Baldur’s Gate 3 is considered canon to DnD lore.

We’ve got all the information you’ll need to know regarding this topic, so follow along below.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Canon to Dungeons & Dragons? Answered

For anyone who has been pondering this question, the answer is yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is canon to DnD 5e lore. First of all, the game uses rules from DnD 5e, with a few key tweaks to better suit a video game format as opposed to TTRPG. Aside from the rules, there is also one other key factor — the name ‘Baldur’s Gate’ belongs to a city within the Forgotten Realms setting of DnD. The city of Baldur’s Gate even has entire DnD campaign books based on the setting, such as Murder in Baldur’s Gate, or Baldur’s Gate Descent Into Avernus.

As you may have guessed, this city from DnD is the very same Baldur’s Gate you reach in Act 3 of BG3. Many of the mentioned locations in the game also refer to canon DnD settings, such as Karlach’s backstory involving Avernus and Zariel, both of which are a huge factor in the Descent Into Avernus campaign book.

The events of Baldur’s Gate 3 are considered canon to DnD lore, as Larian worked (and continues to work) with oversight from Wizards of the Coast to ensure the narrative and lore of the game ties into the Dungeons and Dragon universe.

That's everything you need to know about if Baldur's Gate 3 is canon to DnD.