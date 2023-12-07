Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Steam? Answered

Developed by Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world game set within the universe of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. It’s bound to look pretty good on PC, and if you’re wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on Steam, here’s what you need to know.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Come to Steam?

At the time of writing, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not available on Steam. If you’d like to play it on PC, you’ll need to get it via Ubisoft Connect, which is Ubisoft’s own digital storefront for PC. The game is also coming to PlayStation and Xbox, but PC players will unfortunately be restricted to Ubisoft Connect for now.

The good news is that it’s pretty likely that Frontiers of Pandora will eventually come to Steam. This has happened with previous Ubisoft and Massive titles as well, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. All those games released on consoles and Ubisoft Connect first, and then were released on Steam later on down the line.

So for folks who would prefer to have the entire PC games library consolidated in one place and purchased through one storefront, you’ll probably just need to wait a while for the game to get released on Steam. That being said, Ubisoft has yet to officially confirm or announce when exactly this will happen, so you could end up waiting for a bit.

That’s all you need to know about whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available on Steam. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.