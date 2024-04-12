Looking for the Hunter X Anomaly Trello link? If you’ve ever played this Roblox game based on Hunter x Hunter, you’ll know just how in-depth it is. There are countless Hatsu to equip, training methods to try out, and Nen Abilities for use in combat. To get your head around the game, the Trello board is incredibly helpful.

What Is the Hunter X Anomaly Trello Link?

Click here for the Hunter X Anomaly Trello link.

Like all other Roblox Trello boards, you don’t have to make an account or verify your identity in any way to get full access to it. That said, we’d recommend creating a Trello account before accessing it, regardless. Then you can press the Star icon next to the board’s name to add it to your Favorites. This means you can instantly access it with a click each time you load up Trello.

What Is on the Hunter X Anomaly Trello?

Once you’re on the Hunter X Anomaly Trello, there’s plenty of information to frequently refer to as you play.

Arguably the most helpful column is the list of the various Hatsu in the game. These are the special powers you can unlock by grinding quests and combat, which give you new ways to traverse the map or attack enemies. This ranges from fiery attacks that cause burn damage to enemies, or fast traveling across the map to instantly get to other islands.

If you’re a newcomer to the game, it’s also handy to check out the Game Info tab. This has a different entry explaining all of the key mechanics in the game, from all clans you can join and their respective buffs to a map showing where each quest-giver NPC resides.

That’s everything you need to know about the Hunter X Anomaly Trello link! For more on the game, go ahead and redeem some Hunter X Anomaly codes. We’ve also got Play For UGC codes and the Type Soul Trello link.

