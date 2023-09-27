Party Animals is the cutest and fluffiest whack-a-pal game that definitely brings the party and creates its own unique brand of silly chaos for all teams involved. Once you drop into the arena, all bets are off to knock the stuffing out of your opponents, and knowing how to recover when getting knocked out yourself can be a make-or-break scenario for victory. If you’re wondering the best method to handle this, here is our handy little guide for how to wake up faster in Party Animals.

How to Recover From a Knockout Quickly in Party Animals

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

When the fluffy fists start flying, and animals on other teams come at you with all manner of weapons, it’s typically only a matter of time before someone gets knocked out, though it’s most often temporary. The player will be immobile for a few moments, which can feel like an eternity especially when the match is coming down to the wire.

There’s no visual prompt that the game gives you for how to rise back up, so it can be confusing to figure out without basically trying everything on the controller/keyboard. Thankfully, there is one particular method for getting yourself back up on your stubby little feet.

When you get bonked by someone, whether it’s a drop kick, headbutt, charged punch, or a weapon of some kind, you can cut the time it takes to get up substantially by mashing your ‘punch’ (left click/’J’ or ‘X’) and ‘run’ (‘L-Shift’ or ‘LT’) buttons until you’re back in the game. It’s the same technique you use when an opponent is attempting to throw you out of the ring, as the mashing will drain their stamina meter very quickly and save you from defeat. As long as you also have some stamina on your meter, you can use this recovery method as often as you like.

That concludes our guide for how to wake up faster in Party Animals. We hope you find this helpful in taking the golden crown at the end of your matches, and let us know what you think of the gameplay overall.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Party Animals, as well as our official review of the game.