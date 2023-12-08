Ever wanted to switch weapons while playing The Finals? This is exactly why there is a reserve loadout available for all the players. Here is our guide on how you can use your Reserve Loadout in The Finals.

What Is a Reserve Loadout in The Finals

Choosing the best loadout is vital if you want to emerge victorious in The Finals. You can choose from various weapons and gadgets and create a loadout that suits your play and fight style. Sometimes you’ll want to switch to a different set of weapons and gadgets in the middle of the match and that’s when the Reserve Loadout comes in to help you do exactly that.

Note that you can use the Reserve Loadout and switch your weapon or Gadgets only when you are eliminated and waiting to be respawned. While you are observing the rest of the match after being killed, you will see a button prompt with a “Change Loadout” icon.

Choose that button and then the loadout will show on the screen. Select which loadout you’d like to replace with a Reserve Loadout. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Reserve Loadout in The Finals.

During the match, wait until you are killed and just a spectator waiting to respawn;

The game will then show you a “Change Loadout” prompt, alongside the appropriate button;

Select which loadout you’d like to switch for your Reserve Loadout;

After respawning, you’d be equipped with the reserve weapon and Gadget.

The Reserve Loadout option in The Finals is a very useful if, for example, you find out between matches that the next match will be on a night map and you’ll need your night vision goggles stored in the Reserve Loadout. Therefore, our recommendation is to always have it ready, so you can be prepared at any moment for change of maps, surroundings, and other in-game conditions. Good luck!