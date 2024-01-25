Hogwarts Legacy is loaded with various side quests, and they are really colorful. With them, you get the chance to embark on many adventures and explore even more areas. One of those quests even includes the creation of music. Here is our guide on how to use Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find the Musical Map while exploring Henrietta’s Hideaway of Manor Cape in Hogwarts Legacy. The map is used to find treasure.

First, unlock the side quest called Solved by the Bell. To do that, you need to complete the main quest Tomes and Tribulations first. Once you unlock the Solved by the Bell quest, you get two objectives:

Find the Musical Map

Use the Musical Map to find the treasure

How to Find Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Head to Henrietta’s Hideaway, a dungeon in the Manor Cape region marked on your map as the quest’s location. To locate the dungeon entrance, look for a door or head down the stairs near the cliff on your southeast.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Now you have to solve a cube puzzle. You should be familiar with this kind of puzzle from some of the previous quests in Hogwarts Legacy. After you enter the dungeon, cast the Incendio spell on the statue on your left to reveal a cube with a Fire symbol on it.

Then cast Accio on the cube to move it to the left platform. The other cube, with an Ice symbol, is already on the platform on your right side. Cast Incendio on the left cube, and Glacius on the right to unlock a hidden door.

Go into the room behind the hidden door and proceed to the next one. Prepare for a fight, because a bunch of Ashwinders will ambush you. Defeat them all in order to proceed. When you defeat the Ashwinders, use the stairs on your left side and go to the second floor. Now pay attention to the left wall, because you have to cast the Arresto Momentum spell on it in order to pass it. If you don’t, the wall will suck you in and trap you in a room without doors.

More fighting occurs after you pass the above-mentioned wall. An Ashwinder will attack you in the next room, and even more of them in the room after.After you emerge victorious and eliminate all of the Ashwinders, look for a crack in the wall beneath the stairs. As you get closer to the wall, a path to proceed forward opens. You will find the Musical Map on your left when you enter the next room.

Where to Find Musical Map Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

Now you finally have the Musical Map in your inventory and it’s time to find the treasure. For this task, you have to go to a location called Cagmar Castle.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Clagmar Castle is marked on your in-game map and is located in the Southern Highlands region, southeast of Clagmar Coast. Note that the Clagmar Castle is a Bandit Camp with lots of guards, so prepare for some heavy fighting when you get there.

How To Use Musical Map To Find Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

To use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy, you first need to find the Musical Bells inside the Cagmar Castle. They are located behind a wooden construction, west of the Clagmar Castle Foo Flame location.

Climb onto the wooden construction and walk to its far end to interact with the Musical Bells. This is where the Musical Map comes into action and it shows you the correct order to hit the bells and solve the puzzle.

There are nine Musical Bells in total. The bells in the left row are marked from 1 to 5 (starting from the bell at the top), and four bells on the right side are marked with numbers from 6 to 9. Here is the exact order for hitting the bells with a Basic spell to complete this Hogwarts Legacy puzzle.

Bell 9

Bell 3

Bell 2

Bell 7

Bell 3

Bell 1

Bell 6

Bell 7

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

If you applied the correct combination, a well-known tune plays and a chest appears on your left. The chest finally gives you your hard-earned reward: a piece of gear called the Treasure Seeker’s Longcoat.

Don’t get discouraged by all the steps required to complete the quest involving a Musical Map, since it’s definitely one of the trickier quests in Hogwarts Legacy. It is worth it because, besides the reward, your character will get a lot of XP points and eventually ascend to a new level which means they’ll be stronger and more skilled.