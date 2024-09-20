Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Use Manager Tactical Presets In FC 25

Real world tactics at your service.
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 05:10 am

Ready to influence the way your team plays by using real world tactics? If so, then you might want to learn all about how to use manager tactical presets in FC 25. This new feature will bring interesting new ways of managing your team and leading it to victory.

How to Use Manager Tactical Presets In FC 25

The new Tactical Presets in FC 25 can be used by assigning them to any available Tactics slot, which allows you to quickly select or switch to it during a match. These manager tactical presets are based on real world tactics, designed to reflect how the manager would actually manage the team during matches.

Not only are they based on real life matches, but these presets allow you a quick shortcut to a new strategy without having to spend time to build one. Sometimes, you might not want to spend time on building up several strategies for your team, that’s why the new manager tactical presets can be a good selection if you want to quickly switch to them during a match.

Also, when assigning a new manager to a squad in Ultimate Team, you’ll be asked whether you want to use the manager’s tactics in your set up.

How to earn seasons sp fast in ea fc 25 - Ancelotti and the team celebrating
Image source: EA Sports

It would be possible to start off a game using an attacked-focused tactic, but switch to a more balanced, defensive preset if you’re already leading and want to maintain the lead in the second half. By quickly adjusting tactics during the game, it is possible to remain flexible while still having tactics that work perfectly for your chosen team.

By utilizing Manager Tactical Presets, directly based on some of the best managers from around the world, it is possible to quickly grasp different playstyles and discover which one might suit your team best. It will save you time on manual trial and error in adjusting tactics.

That’s all we have for you on how to use manager tactical presets in FC 25. For more guides and information on the game, also check out our other articles on how to see season rewards progress and how to do all celebrations.

