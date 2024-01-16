How to Upgrade & Get More Healing Potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

While Sargon might be capable of building up his health bar substantially in Prince of Persia Lost Crown, it’s still wise to have plenty of healing potions handy. That’s why we’re here to explain how to upgrade your potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and get more of them.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Healing Potions – How to Upgrade Potions, Where to Find More Potions, and More

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To save you some time and effort, there are only two methods you can use to upgrade your potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

The first is to purchase upgrades from the Mage found in the Haven portion of the Lower City. She sells three upgrades for the amount your healing potions restore as well as three additional potions for you to carry at any given time. You can purchase all of these upgrades for a few thousand Time Crystals, and it’s well worth buying them sooner rather.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

These healing potion upgrades are only made available in chunks though, so you’ll need to visit her sporadically as you progress the main story missions. All of her upgrades are available after the halfway point though, so you can at least max out their efficacy early on.

How to Get the Healing Potions Upgrade From the Moon Gatherer in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

To max out your number of usable healing potions though, you’ll need to complete the Moon Gatherer side mission in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

This is done by finding the Moon Gatherer at various points in the game and helping him out of sticky situations. His location is typically hinted at via the description for his quest in Guided mode, and a blue moon also appears near where you can find him in-world.

To save you some time spent wandering, we’ve listed all of his locations down below in order of when he can be found.

Sacred Archives Location

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You meet the Moon Gatherer for the first time in the Sacred Archives. Head to the point shown on the map above, in the area below the Sacred Archives fast travel point. Once there, you’ll find a spectral blue moon in front of an entryway leading to the left

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head forward, and you’ll meet the Moon Gatherer. After exchanging some dialogue, his quest starts and you can find him in his next location down in the Depths.

Depths Location

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head to the abandoned underground city section of the map, and go to the hook-shaped section of the Depths’ map as shown above. This brings you to an area filled with sewage, which you can drain by doing some platforming. Once the area is emptied out, go toward the upper right corner to find the Moon Gatherer’s calling card next to a gate switch.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Raise the gate, and then head inside to talk with the Moon Gatherer again. After you finish, he runs off toward the Sunken Harbor for the next part of his quest, bringing you one step closer to upgrading your healing potions.

Sunken Harbor Location

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

He can then be found in the area underneath the section containing the Pirate Captain, in the big area to the left of the sixth secret treasure chest puzzle. His trademark moon is in front of an opening into a more wide-open area.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head on through, and you’ll find him stuck on top of a pole. When you go down to rescue him, some small crabs and a big crab spawn to attack you. Both are fairly easy to defeat, but remember to dodge away and into the air to avoid the bigger crab’s shockwave attacks.

Following the defeat of the crabs, the Moon Gatherer thanks you for yet more help and then runs off toward the Pit of Eternal Sands.

Pit of Eternal Sands Location

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This next part takes the most doing to get done. After entering the Pit of Eternal Sands, head to the lower left portion of the area above the entryway to Azhdaha’s prison. the blue moon showing the Moon Gatherer’s trail can be found next to a blocked entryway.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To get to the other side, go to the bottom exit for the area that leads toward Azhdaha’s prison, but don’t go down. Instead, go to the wall to your left and destroy it to reveal a hidden passage. Make your way up and to the left from there, and you’ll find the Moon Gatherer stuck in a pot. He thanks you for another rescue, and then heads off toward his final destination in the Tower of Silence.

Tower of Silence Location

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The final encounter with the Moon Gatherer is only accessible near the end of the game after you obtain the fabric of time. Once you have it, head toward the area with the falling ice rock icons and to the right of the arrow showing an unlockable passage. The Gatherer’s blue moon will be on top of a small wooden platform hanging off the edge of a pit.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Jump over the pit, and you’ll hear the Moon Gatherer call for help from the coffin on a heavy enemy’s back. Mix up basic attacks with dodge dashes underneath this enemy to bring them down quickly. After the enemy is down, the Moon Gatherer emerges unharmed and thanks you for all your help. You then get an upgrade to your maximum Potion count for all your trouble.

What Is the Max Number of Healing Potions?

This gives you five Healing Potions in total, which is the maximum amount you can carry. While it might not seem like a lot, it’s easy to keep them restocked via visits to the Soma Tree points scattered throughout the map. Just remember to save them until they’re absolutely necessary to ensure you aren’t letting any healing items go to waste.

And that’s everything there is to know about how to upgrade and get more healing potions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below, as we likely have info on most anything you’re struggling with.