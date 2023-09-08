How to Update NBA 2K24 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Nintendo Switch

NBA 2K24 is a massive video game, but that doesn’t exclude it from the occasional fix or update. Sometimes, it will even fall on the player to initiate the latest update. So how can you make sure you’re always running the most current version of the game? Well, we have good news, as we’re here to tell you how to update NBA 2K24 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Updating NBA 2K24 will differ from platform to platform, but we’ve got you covered with step-by-step guides down below.

Xbox

Find ‘My Games & Apps’ from the Home screen. Scroll down to ‘Manage.’ Go to ‘Updates’ and then ‘Update All’ to initiate the latest update.

If there are no available updates to be found, however, it means you’re already running the latest version. As always, it never hurts to double check.

PS4/PS5

Highlight NBA 2K24 on your Home screen. Press the Options button (the one with three horizontal lines above it.) Scroll down to ‘Check for Update.’ You will be notified if the game is already running the latest version.

PlayStation users can also enable their console to download and install updates while in ‘Rest Mode.’ Here’s how:

Select ‘Settings’ from the Main Menu. Select ‘System,’ then ‘System Software,’ and finally ‘System Software Update and Settings.’ Enable both ‘Download Update Files Automatically’ and ‘Install Update Files Automatically.’

Nintendo Switch

Highlight NBA 2K24 on the Home Screen. Press the ‘+’ button located on the Right Joy-Con. Select ‘Software Update’ and ‘Via the Internet’ to initiate any updates.

PC

And now, for the easiest check of all.

Select NBA 2K24 from your Library. Find ‘Manage Downloads’ at the very bottom of the Steam screen. If there are any updates to install, you’ll find them here.

And with that, you know everything you can about how to update NBA 2K24 on all platforms. The fun doesn’t end there, though. Once you’ve got the latest version of the game running, be sure to keep up with Twinfinite for our continued NBA 2K coverage.