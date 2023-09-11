Can You Unlock Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24? Answered

NBA 2K players are used to racking up badges while progressing through MyCareer Mode. And in recent entries, there was even a special Gym Rat Badge that could only be acquired through vigorous workouts at the Gatorade Gym. While said gym returns this year, we’re here to let players in on how to unlock the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24.

Is the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24? Answered

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

The short answer is no, players cannot receive the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24. For whatever reason, it did not make it into 2K24. However, the Gatorade Training Facility did. Therefore, there are plenty of workouts to experience with a different set of rewards.

Likewise, just because there isn’t a badge to earn doesn’t mean your player can’t improve. In fact, the workout system runs similarly to last year. Every week, players have the opportunity to do up to five workouts that can benefit different areas of their game. Once they have completed five workouts for the week, they must wait seven days to train at the facility again.

Gatorade Facility Workouts in NBA 2K24

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Even still, badges are there to earn at the Gatorade Training Facility. Not to mention, the Turbo Meter returns as well. In order to receive an extra boost, you’ll have to achieve three stars or more on all five of your workouts that week.

There are 12 workouts in total to try, and they’ll help you to improve in the following categories:

Acceleration

Speed

Stamina

Strength

Vertical

So sure, there is no Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K24. But you’re not going to let that stop you from becoming the greatest of all time on and off the court, though, right?

In the meantime, keep your eyes on Twinfinite as our 2K coverage rolls along. We’ve got guides, news updates, and everything in between while you continue to dominate on the hardwood.