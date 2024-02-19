How to Unlock Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

After you’ve defeated the Screamer, you’ll eventually come across another fearsome foe: the elevator. So, if you aren’t sure how to unlock the elevator in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here’s what you need to do.

How to Use Purifier in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To unlock the elevator during the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Bridge is Out objective, grab the purifier and roll it over to the Mako gas. There will be three pockets nearby, so ensure that you’ve cleansed all of them. You’ll also need to wait a few seconds when on top of the gas, where you’ll see the top blinking.

After you’ve been notified of the Mako gas being reduced, you can move on to the next one. Your goal is to reach 100 percent, which will then unlock the elevator. Luckily, it’s a reasonably small space and won’t require much time to complete.

While it may look like the purifier’s cord is too short, the object should be able to reach the pockets near the elevator. Then, you’ve unlocked the elevator, you can interact with the button to reach your next destination in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Afterward, players will encounter yet another purifier; only this time, the cord will prove troublesome. In this case, you must make a shortcut by opening the doorway next to the Mako processing unit. It’s basically the same procedure as before, using the purifier to wipe out the gas. As you may expect, more challenges are ahead, so be prepared for another round of fights.

That does it for our guide on how to unlock the elevator in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more content, be sure to check out our explainer on whether or not the demo progress carries over or our feature on moments we can’t wait to relive.