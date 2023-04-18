How to Unlock All Characters in Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft via Steam

Disney Speedstorm recently released in Early Access, and there are already 8 different collection sets of characters waiting to be unlocked. This is a game that took racing to the next level by allowing players to compete as some of their favorite characters, but they’re unfortunately not all playable right from the start. If you’re just dying to speed through tracks with Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean or Belle from Beauty and the Beast, here’s how to unlock every racer in Disney Speedstorm.

All Racers in Disney Speedstorm

There are 18 racers total in Disney Speedstorm, but with three different founders packs available, it’s likely not everyone will start off with the same amount of characters. So here is a list of all of the racers available and which ones you’re able to unlock if you’ve purchased the Standard Founders Pack:

Common Rarity Racers:

Mickey Mouse (available)

Meg

Shang

Celia Mae

Mike Wazowski

Elizabeth Swann

Rare Rarity Racers:

Donald Duck (available)

(available) Goofy

Hercules

Mulan

Randall

Jack Sparrow

Beast

Mowgli

Epic Rarity Racers:

Sulley

Belle

Baloo

Figment

How to Unlock Racers in Disney Speedstorm

In order to unlock new characters in Disney Speedstorm, players will need to collect their Racer Shards. There are quite a few methods to get racer shards, one of the most common ways is by opening up Universal Boxes in hopes of acquiring some. You can also acquire shards for seasonal characters in the Monsters Inc. Season Box.

Every character has their own rarity, so it’s much easier to come across racer shards for Common characters like Meg and Shang, while Epic characters like Baloo and Belle will rarely appear in the box.

Here are the Universal Box drop rates for each racer rarity:

Common Rarity racers have a 1.55% chance of dropping x1-2 Shards.

Rare Rarity racers have a 1.14% chance of dropping x1-3 Shards.

racers have a 1.14% chance of dropping x1-3 Shards. Epic Rarity racers have a 0.67% chance of dropping x1-3 Shards.

There are a few different ways players can acquire both racer shards and the season coins needed to open universal boxes, which are listed below:

Starter Circuit

By playing through the starter circuit, there are opportunities to gain shards for characters you might not already have depending on which founders pack you purchased.

Here are the characters you can get some shards for by completing tracks in the Starter Circuit:

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Goofy

Mulan

Hercules

Jack Sparrow

Even if you’ve already unlocked these characters, it’s still a good idea to collect their shards because they can also be used to upgrade their stats.

Limited Events

Limited Events occasionally have shards for the featured characters. It’s a good idea to always keep an eye out for these, as different limited events will sometimes pop up that only last a day, and can focus on one or two characters, giving you an extra opportunity to snag their shards.

For the current season, there’s a limited event running for the entire duration of the Golden Pass that centers around Celia Mae, and another that gives Season Coins in exchange for doing challenges. By checking back and doing the challenges every day, it’s quite easy to unlock Celia Mae and get some Season Coins to open up Universal Boxes for shards.

Here are the two limited events you should look out for every day:

Daily Coin Rush

Not in the Mood for Sushi

Make sure to pay attention to other Limited Events as well, you might find other racers’ shards in there.

Season Tour

The current season tour, Unafraid, features characters from the Monsters Inc. movies. In order to get these characters, you have to complete races in the season tour to make progress in the Golden Pass. Doing the season tour is beneficial overall, as you can claim rewards boxes that will give you seasonal character shards and season coins. You’ll also make progress in the Golden Pass, which will allow you to get some more season coins to open up universal boxes.

The Golden Pass gives players many shards for Mike Wazowski and Sully, by working through the season tour they should both be easy to unlock. In order to make progress in the battle pass, you do have to work on challenges, though.

Daily missions and weekly missions will give you more XP, which helps you unlock rewards in the battle pass — this is important not just for the Monsters Inc. character shards, but because there are plenty of opportunities to get Season Coins in the battle pass, which can be used to open the Universal Boxes in the shop.

Those are all the ways to unlock new racers in Disney Speedstorm. For more guides on Disney Speedstorm and related games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, make sure to check out the links below.

