How to Uninstall SMAPI for Stardew Valley

Using mods while playing Stardew Valley is a common experience for many players. However, if you wish to play the vanilla version of this farming sim, you can read our guide to find out how to uninstall SMAPI.

Stardew Valley Uninstalling SMAPI Guide

If you want to play the vanilla version, you do not have to uninstall SMAPI. You can just edit the Launch Option on Steam or GOG Galaxy. This way, you won’t lose access to your heavily modded save file, like if you install Stardew Valley Expanded.

Here are the steps you can follow if you are using Steam:

Launch the Steam app. Go to your Library. Right-click Stardew Valley. Select Properties. In the General section, remove any text in the Launch Option box.

For players who are using GOG Galaxy, you can follow these steps:

Launch the GOG Galaxy app. Open the Stardew Valley page. Click the Settings button beside the Play icon. Select Manage Installation and click Configure. Uncheck Custom Executables / Arguments.

If you insist on removing SMAPI, you can uninstall the app from your PC. Here’s what you must do:

Open File Explorer. Find the SMAPI folder. Launch the SMAPI Installer. Choose Uninstall to remove SMAPI.

Personally, I don’t recommend removing SMAPI if you are planning to use mods again in the future. It would be better if you edit the Launch Option. So, if you are in the mood to play with mods, you can just run the game via SMAPI and use your modded save file. On the other hand, you can launch Stardew Valley via Steam or GOG Galaxy if you wish to experience the vanilla version.

That covers everything you need to know on how to uninstall SMAPI.

