Photo modes have been a staple in modern AAA games for a while now, and in a title as visually appealing as Insomniac Games’ much-anticipated sequel, getting that perfect shot can be a real buzz. But you know what’s even better than a picturesque Kodak moment? That’s right, the ol’ selfie is still totes in vogue right now. So, if you’re wondering how to take a selfie in Spider-Man 2, we’ve got your back. Let’s get straight into it!

Can You Take a Selfie in Spider-Man 2?

Unfortunately, unlike 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales, there’s no dedicated selfie button in Spider-Man 2. We know it may be a little disappointing to hear, but right now, it’s not currently in the game. Thankfully, there is a workaround to this.

How to Get a Selfie

There is a dedicated Photo Mode, so as long as you’re happy to tinker around with it, you’ll be able to snag yourself a selfie.

All you’ll need to do is make your Spidey strike a pose by pressing the Square button, toggling to “Character Mode”, and turning on “Enable Posing”. Then, simply pause the game.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

From here, select the Photo mode in the menu, and you’ll then be able to move around the camera and zoom in on Spidey to net yourself a selfie of sorts. Yes, it may not be as convenient as getting a selfie in the last duo of Insomniac Games titles, but it’s still possible to snap yourself a nice self-portrait.

And, voila! That’s a wrap for our guide on how to take a selfie in Spider-Man 2. For more on the game, feel free to browse our related content down below. And for everything else, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more tips, tricks, reviews, and guides.