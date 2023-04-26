Image Source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s wildly popular free-to-play gacha RPG Genshin Impact is now available to all. Despite the many differences between the two games, both are set in the same universe. But what if you’re running short on time and need to skip through the dialogue? Yes, you may be wondering how to skip cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail. If so, here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Skip Cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail?

Unfortunately, no, at the time of writing, you cannot skip the cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail.

Right now, if you want to speed through the dialogue options, your best bet is to click through them quickly by using the left-click.

The reason why there is currently no way to skip the cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail is likely due to the Chinese company striving to curb reroll accounts, which is when players create multiple accounts to help net themselves better loot drops.

In short, you’ll need to watch the cutscenes in full. That said, there’s still a possibility that HoYoverse may implement a patch in the future that adds a Skip button, but that’s unconfirmed at the moment.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to skip cutscenes in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here’s how the Light Cone system works in-game. Before you go, feel free to take a gander at the relevant links below.

Related Posts