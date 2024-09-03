The Casting of Frank Stone puts the fates of a bunch of different characters in your hands, and anyone can die. Want to help everyone make it through the night and achieve that coveted golden ending? Here’s how to save everyone in The Casting of Frank Stone.

The Locket

In Chapter 12, you’ll find yourself in Augustine’s bedroom, where there’s a locket on the bedside table. If you examine it, the characters will discuss a book they found earlier, where it’s noted that such items can offer protection from evil. You’ll be given the choice to keep it or let Stan take it.

Taking the locket will leave Madi vulnerable to hypnosis later on, starting from the screening. If you let Stan die here, Madi will survive.

If Madi has the locket, then you’ll need to have Linda help her when she’s attacked, which will send Madi to the Horologium. Here, you’ll need to join Augustine, then choose to leave when you’re asked to choose again. Augustine will let you go. If Linda is still alive at this point then Madi can go freely, otherwise she’ll have another chase with Frank.

Chris

In Chapter 5, Chris will be sucked through a portal in 1980, and emerge from 2024. While it’s relatively easy to keep her alive in either case, we recommend sending her to 1980.

While it may be tempting to keep Chris around in 2024, she doesn’t take part in the action much at that point and only has one major decision: step through the screen to return to 1980 or leave. The issue is one decision you made all the way back in Chapter 3 can make going back through the screen a death sentence.

In Chapter 3, at the Curiosity Shop, you’ll be given the chance to barter for the Super 8. If you choose to do so, the shop owner will refuse to lower the price, but she’ll throw in a pocket mirror. Refuse it, because otherwise you’ll find out the hard way that it’s cursed. Trying to head through the screen will result in Chris’s death, so if Chris takes it it’s best to send her back at the earliest opportunity.

You’ll get a little extra lore from Sam if you keep Chris in 2024 for a while, so if you want this be sure not to take the mirror under any circumstances, or make your peace with the fact that she can never safely return to her time.

Stan and Bonnie

It’s impossible to save either Stan or Bonnie in The Casting of Frank Stone, but it’s only Stan where we have a chance to try. In Chapter 14, he’ll be the first person attacked by Frank – make sure to let him be consumed. If you don’t, another character will die as well, and Stan will be killed later in the scene anyway.

Super 8

Once things start to escalate in 1980, the characters will learn they’re not completely defenseless – the Super 8 camera the characters bought in the Curiosity Shop can drive Frank off. He’s invisible without the camera, but you can find him by looking for the fire coming from the ground.

Despite the fact that some characters either appear in 2024 or are proven to survive, with the Omniverse involved they can still die in 1980 if Frank catches up to them. If you want to survive, you’ll want to record him at every opportunity, giving you some much-needed breathing room.

This is especially important in the final showdown in 1980, in Chapter 13. You’ll start out in control of Sam, who can’t die here – but if he’s injured, Linda will pick it up and carry on the fight. If she fails, Frank will kill her.

The Easiest Path

The simplest path to save everyone is as follows.

In Chapter 1, make sure to escape the pipe and save the baby. This doesn’t count against you, but it helps you keep a clear conscience.

In Chapter 3, accept the sale price of the camera, instead of trying to haggle.

When controlling Jaime at the end of Chapter 5, choose to run instead of trying to save Chris. Don’t worry, she’ll be fine either way.

Record Frank wherever possible. Don’t forget you can reload the camera while using it to minimize reload time.

Succeed at every skill check possible.

Send Chris back to 1980 using to Horologium in Chapter 10.

Ignore the locket, or let Stan take it, in Chapter 12.

In Chapter 13, be sure to find Jaime and Chris in the storm tunnels when you’re controlling Sam. Chris will only be here if she’s been returned to 1980. To find Jaime, go through the gap after collecting the camera. Take the first left, then the first right, then hop the window. Go through the door on your right and take the second left. You’ll need to defend him from Frank. You’ll find Chris by following the screaming, then looking out for a set of stairs leading to a gap in the wall you can squeeze through. There’ll be a door to your right where she’s hiding. Convince her to stay put.

Be sure to record Frank as Sam or Linda. If Sam fails he’ll survive, but this leaves Linda vulnerable to death.

Let Frank consume Stan in Chapter 14.

Make sure Linda fixes the generator within the time limit in Chapter 14.

As Linda, choose to help Madi when she’s attacked by Frank. Going for the elevator will kill Linda, while Madi will be sacrificed later on.

Either Linda or Madi will be chased by Frank, and Sam will distract him. Choose to run , rather than helping him.

, rather than helping him. As Stan, be sure to complete every skill check in the final chase.

If you do everything correctly, everyone will survive the game – although that doesn’t mean everyone is in a good place. Looking for more from The Casting of Frank Stone? Check out how to find every rellik, trinket, and artifact in the game.

