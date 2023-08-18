How to Run RPO (Run Pass Options) in Madden 24

Reading opposing defenses can be a particularly useful skill in Madden 24, especially when it comes to optional play types. While not exactly a read option (that’s another story altogether), the run pass options (RPO) can be leaned on if you’re looking to pick up yards quickly. What follows is a breakdown of how to run RPO in Madden 24.

Finding RPO in Madden 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Madden formations are such that if you’re looking to run a specific play, all you need to do is sort by Play Type. More than likely three choices down, you’ll be able to select RPO, and from there it’s all about execution. In order to strike that balance, you’ll have to master your timing.

Executing Run Pass Options in Madden 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Similar to the read option, and as you’ll see in the video examples below, a successful RPO hinges on reading the defense to the best of your ability. And from there, it boils down to quick decision-making. If you want to hand the ball off, all you need to do is snap the ball and let the play take care of itself. For those looking to utilize the admittedly limited wide receiver options, though, players will need to select the corresponding receiver icon almost as quickly as they snap the ball.

As always, there are tutorials that can help players along the way. And if you’re not feeling a tutorial, team practices are the best way to shore up any skills you may be lacking. But let’s get back to the tutorial for just a moment.

There are a small handful of pass options as you’re assessing the situation at the line of scrimmage. And if all goes accordingly, big gains are staring you right in the face.

Assessing Run Pass Options in Madden 24

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

In this situation, the tutorial instructs you to run the football. But let’s take a closer look at why that’s the case.

As you approach the line of scrimmage, you’ll want to read the play by holding down the back-right bumper (R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox). That gives you a read on how the defense is lining up, as well as which side is the advantageous one. The play design has the running back going toward the right, but the defense looks more likely to be cutting off the options to the player’s left. Therefore, running to the right is the correct call.

Quick Screens RPO

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

What if when you go to read the defense, two large red squares appear? In that case, running the football shouldn’t be an option to consider. Instead, it’s all about getting the ball out of your quarterback’s hand as quickly as possible. From the Smoke Screen above to the Bubble Screen below, you’ll want to take a closer look at where the defensive backs are lining up pre-snap.

In the clip above, the opposing defensive back is in basic man-to-man coverage. He’s also standing off the receiver quite a bit. Ideally, that’ll give you the opportunity to find a good chunk of yards with a Smoke Screen. The quarterback takes the snap, then quickly looks and steps to the right before throwing it back left to hit their target. One factor to keep in mind on these screens, though, is the speed of your wideout. If they’re unable to beat their man head-on, you better hope they get lucky with a stiff arm or broken tackle.

The Bubble Screen has a similar look as the Smoke Screen. Either the defender is standing too far off the wideout, or your receivers outnumber their defenders on that side of the field. In any case, it’s the perfect setup for a screen play. One slight difference here, though, is that the receiver gets a jogging start before the quarterback makes the throw. That way, if blocking assignments are followed, the target has a relatively wide open path to plenty of yardage.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Quick Slant Run Pass Option

In the same clip above, you’ll notice the tutorial calls for the player to fire a Quick Slant. Such a play is the ultimate maneuver in, say, 3rd-and-medium situations. Depending on the separation between the defender and wideout, players can try to pick up 10-plus yards on these slants. However, they are best used in situations that call for shorter bursts of yards.

In the clip, you’ll notice that both the cornerback and safety are playing well off the wideout. Presumably, that means this slant (or “Lookie”) is going to be successful. However, the defensive back ends up crashing the wideout from the snap and their press almost results in an interception. Ultimately, the pass is broken up.

The quarterback does everything right in this situation. He sells the run by moving to his right, drawing the linebackers with him and leaving the left side open. Except for the fact that the defensive back has a read on it every step of the way. But if you’re looking to dink and dunk your way down field against the opposition, a mixture of screens and slants is a smart way to go about it. And just when it looks like you’re going to keep throwing, your running back’s running lanes have been blown wide open.

Now that you know how to run RPO in Madden 24, it’s all about sharpening those skills. If you’re not ready to be competitive just yet, that’s okay! Training Camp, skills training, and team practices serve as a perfect way to figure things out. And while you’re out there getting better, don’t forget to come back here for our continued coverage of Madden 24.