How to Redeem Payday 3 Preorder Bonus

It feels like an age has past since Starbreeze Entertainment announced the release date for Payday 3, but the official release date is drawing near. And now, those players who purchased one the pre-order special editions can jump in three days early. As well as early access, pre-order bonuses include an array of cosmetics to enjoy. If you are one of the heisters with the Silver or Gold Edition DLCs, find out how to get your exclusive preorder rewards right here!

Claiming Your Preorder DLC Bonus for Payday 3

Image Source: Starbreeze Entertainment

Any cosmetic items promised to you when you pre-ordered the Silver or Gold Edition DLCs will be available in your inventory when you start playing. As soon as you load up, check your inventory for your items and equip them to your favorite character. Your Payday 3 pre-order will differ depending on which edition you purchased.

Payday 3 Silver Edition DLC Bonus Rewards

Payday 3 base game

6-month season pass, including: Two heists Tailor packs Weapon packs

3-day early access

Trifecta Loot Bag DLC, including: Venomous Verdigris Mask Cotton Stripes Gloves Obsidian Glitz Suit

Dark Sterling Mask

Payday 3 Gold Edition DLC Bonus Rewards

Base game

1-year season pass, including: Four heists Tailor packs Weapon packs

3-day early access

Trifecta Bag DLC, including: Venomous Verdigris Mask Cotton Stripes Gloves Obsidian Glitz Suit

Golden Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

Dark Sterling Mask

There is unfortunately an issue with the pre-order bonus on the PlayStation 5, and the in-game bonuses aren’t appearing. Thankfully, however, the Payday 3 devs have acknowledged the issue and are working on it, according to their official Twitter account. Those players may have to wait until the official release on September 21 to see the rewards in their inventories.

If you are still having trouble accessing your gear or jumping into a game, check the servers are active before contacting Starbreeze Entertainment directly.

Hopefully this guide helped you figure out how to redeem your Payday 3 preorder bonuses. For everything else related to the game, check out our related articles down below.