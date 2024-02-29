Category:
Guides

How to Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preorder & Demo Bonus Items

Get a headstart with these useful items
Image of Matthew Carmosino
Matthew Carmosino
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:01 am

Part two of the epic Final Fantasy 7 Remake project is finally among us, folks. Before diving into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s story and diverse gameplay systems, make the most of it by redeeming a handful of useful items and dazzling summons. Here’s how to redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder & demo bonus items.

Recommended Videos

How to Redeem Bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Upon starting up the game, you’ll be greeted with the menu select screen. Scroll down to “Bonuses” to start the process of redeeming preorder and demo bonus items. Once you have clicked on the Bonuses option, select, “Check Saved Data” and the game will confirm that you have the relevant version of the game and/or additional demo/FF7 Remake data.

bonus redeem page
Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You must first complete Chapter 1 of the story to redeem your bonuses. Once this is done, open a save file of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and go into the main menu with the Options button. Scroll down to the Systems tab and select “DLC/Bonuses”. The DLC/Bonuses tab shows a complete list of bonuses that you are due based on the version and past demo/FF7 Remake data. All of these bonus items displayed under “DLC/Bonuses” are automatically added to your inventory upon checking save data, so congrats!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preorder Bonus Items

Here is a complete list of bonus items that can be redeemed upon pre-ordering a particular version of FF7 Rebirth.

Standard/Deluxe Physical Edition:

  • Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor

Standard Digital Edition:

  • Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Deluxe Digital Edition:

  • Moogle Trio Summoning Materia
  • Accessory: Reclaimant Choker
  • Armor: Orchid Bracelet
  • Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Collector’s Physical Edition:

  • Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor
  • Accessory: Reclaimant Choker
  • Armor: Orchid Bracelet
  • Moogle Trio Summoning Materia
  • Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo & FF7 Remake Bonus Items

Here is a complete list of redeemable bonus items from FF7 Rebirth demo data or data from FF7 Remake/Intermission.

FF7 Rebirth Demo Bonus Items:

  • Kupo Charm
  • Survival Set

FF7 Remake Bonus Items:

  • Summon Materia: Leviathan

FF7 Intermission (Episode Yuffie DLC) Bonus Items:

  • Summon Materia: Ramuh

That covers how to redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder and demo bonus items. Want even more powerful items in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Check out our guides on how to get the game’s best materia here on Twinfinite.

related content
Read Article Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Jake Su Jake Su Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud running through kalm
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Phoenix summon Preparing for Battle in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Jake Su Jake Su Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud running through kalm
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Phoenix summon Preparing for Battle in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Author
Matthew Carmosino
Matthew Carmosino is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. He started gaming in the mid-90s where his love for SquareSoft RPGs like Chrono Trigger changed him forever. Matthew has been working in the game industry for two years covering everything from story-rich RPGs to puzzle-platformers. Listening to piano music on a rainy day is his idea of a really good time, which probably explains his unnatural tolerance for level-grinding.