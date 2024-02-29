Part two of the epic Final Fantasy 7 Remake project is finally among us, folks. Before diving into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s story and diverse gameplay systems, make the most of it by redeeming a handful of useful items and dazzling summons. Here’s how to redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder & demo bonus items.

Recommended Videos

How to Redeem Bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Upon starting up the game, you’ll be greeted with the menu select screen. Scroll down to “Bonuses” to start the process of redeeming preorder and demo bonus items. Once you have clicked on the Bonuses option, select, “Check Saved Data” and the game will confirm that you have the relevant version of the game and/or additional demo/FF7 Remake data.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You must first complete Chapter 1 of the story to redeem your bonuses. Once this is done, open a save file of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and go into the main menu with the Options button. Scroll down to the Systems tab and select “DLC/Bonuses”. The DLC/Bonuses tab shows a complete list of bonuses that you are due based on the version and past demo/FF7 Remake data. All of these bonus items displayed under “DLC/Bonuses” are automatically added to your inventory upon checking save data, so congrats!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preorder Bonus Items

Here is a complete list of bonus items that can be redeemed upon pre-ordering a particular version of FF7 Rebirth.

Standard/Deluxe Physical Edition:

Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor

Standard Digital Edition:

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Deluxe Digital Edition:

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Collector’s Physical Edition:

Midgar Bangle Mk. II Armor

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo & FF7 Remake Bonus Items

Here is a complete list of redeemable bonus items from FF7 Rebirth demo data or data from FF7 Remake/Intermission.

FF7 Rebirth Demo Bonus Items:

Kupo Charm

Survival Set

FF7 Remake Bonus Items:

Summon Materia: Leviathan

FF7 Intermission (Episode Yuffie DLC) Bonus Items:

Summon Materia: Ramuh

That covers how to redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder and demo bonus items. Want even more powerful items in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Check out our guides on how to get the game’s best materia here on Twinfinite.