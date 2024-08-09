Featuring exciting melee combat and difficult fights, the 24 Entertainment game has been a hit, but some people are reporting issues with controllers. So let’s found out how to play Naraka: Bladepoint with Controller on PC, so you will have no problems at all, even in the most difficult moments.

How to play Naraka: Bladepoint with Controller on PC

On Steam, Naraka officially only has partial controller support so, depending on your controller of choice, you might have issues. Here is what you can try to do if you are having problems:

Click on Naraka: Bladepoint in your library.

Select the “settings” icon on the right.

On the window that appears, select “Controller”.

Select “Enable Steam Input” for all your controllers.

This brings up control settings, by clicking on the controller icon that will appear right on the left of the settings icon. For example, you can allow Playstation or Xbox support, if you are using those controllers. In any case, selecting the official controller layout might be the best solution. But if that is not comfortable, you can select from many community controller layouts as well.

If you have purchased Naraka: Bladepoint from Epic Games Store, you can still add it to your Steam library, and thus configure the controller the same way, by following these steps:

Click the “Add a game” button in the left bottom corner of the Steam app.

Select “Non-Steam game”

Find the directory in which you have installed Naraka: Bladepoint.

Add it to the library and then do the process described above.

If you are unhappy or this solution doesn’t work efficiently, you can also use JoyToKey, a free app that allows you to convert all keyboard/mouse controls to your controller and customize them in any way you want.

