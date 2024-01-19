How to Play Last of Us Part II Remastered Lost Levels

Alongside the new No Return survival mode, The Last of Us Part II Remastered as adds Lost Levels, which are part of the story that were removed unfinished before release. Follow these steps to play the Last of Us Part II Remastered Lost Levels.

Playing Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The Lost Levels haven’t been woven into the remastered version of the Last of Us Part II story, instead, you can find them in the Making Of section of the main menu.

From there, the Lost Levels section is at the top of the list, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Then, you’ll see the three Lost Levels themselves, which are:

Jackson Party – A rough build of exploring Jackson, playing games, before the dance with Dina.

Seattle Sewers

The Hunt – A sequence in which Ellie hunts and fights a boar.

All of the Lost Levels are unfinished builds, missing the correct animations, audio, and lighting. On their own, they’re pretty basic, but there are two settings you can set to make them a little more interesting.

After selecting the Lost Level you want to play, you can then choose whether to have Developer Commentary from designer Banun Idris and an intro video from Neil Druckmann on or off.

I recommend you have them on because they add a load of context about where the Lost Level fits into the main story, how far along the development process it was, and why it was removed before release.

You interact with little speech marks as you progress, Idris explaining things about each section. It’s a really smart insight into the development process and the highlight of Lost Levels. Without the developer extras, there’s not a whole lot that’s interesting about them.

