How to Pick & Roll in NBA 2K24

The pick and roll remains an important part of the modern-day NBA offense, even if the endgame is just setting an absurd amount of screens. And in the latest offering from 2K, there are various ways to utilize the move. So if you’re looking to find an answer to your potential screen-setting problem, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to pick and roll in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Pick & Roll Guide

Before we get to the various types of pick and rolls, I’d like to stress that 2KU is the perfect mode to practice any and all plays regardless of difficulty. Just start a scrimmage and take as much time as you need to perfect your play-calling and playmaking.

If you’re looking for the controls before trying them out, finding those is easy too.

Hover over ‘Options’ on the Start Menu. Click on ‘Controls,’ then scroll to ‘Advanced Offense.’

There, you will find every type of pick and roll you could ever hope to run.

Pick Control Basic

Your standard pick and roll is, unsurprisingly, the easiest one to execute. While handling the ball, simply press and hold the left shoulder button on your console of choice.

Xbox: LB

LB PS4/PS5: L1

L1 Nintendo Switch: L

Once that registers, a player will run to set a screen. Usually that player will be your team’s power forward or center, assuming the point or shooting guard is currently holding the ball. After dribbling around the screen, said setter will proceed to roll to the basket.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Pick Control Side

To have your screen-setter switch sides, all you have to do is click the Left Joystick in after calling for the screen.

Xbox: LB

LB PS4/PS5: L1

L1 Nintendo Switch: L

In a practice mode such as 2KU, players can utilize this switch as often as they’d like. After all, there are no shot clock violations to be had. That won’t be the case in a competitive game, however. And while you’ll have plenty of time to switch, you’ve still only got 24 seconds on the shot clock.

Pick Control Roll or Fade

Once again, this is relatively straightforward. Except that instead of having the setter roll to the basket, they’ll fade to the wing. From the player’s perspective, all that means is pushing the right shoulder button once you’ve initiated the pick.

Xbox: LB, then RB to Roll.

LB, then RB to Roll. PS4/PS5: L1, then R1 to Roll.

L1, then R1 to Roll. Nintendo Switch: L, then R to Roll.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Slip Screen & Early Fade

Perhaps you’re looking to bait the defense in before ultimately deciding to have the setter slip early. This move is all about timing, but in terms of what button to press the matter is very simple. After triggering the screen with the first left shoulder hold, you’ll press the same button again to have the screener fade early.

Xbox: LB, then LB again before the screener gets hit.

LB, then LB again before the screener gets hit. PS4/PS5: L1, then L1 again before the screener gets hit.

L1, then L1 again before the screener gets hit. Nintendo Switch: L, then L again before the screener gets hit.

Icon Pick Control

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Lastly, players don’t have to rely on the computer to select their screener for them. In fact, similar to Madden NFL wide receiver icons, they have total control over who ultimately sets the pick. Instead of pressing and holding the left shoulder button, tap it to bring up the remaining icons. From there, select which player you’d like to set a screen.

So there you have it, a detailed breakdown of how to run the pick and roll in NBA 2K24. When used effectively, it can make all the difference. And while you’re determining which players make the best screeners, be sure to check back here for our extensive coverage of 2K’s latest offering — from guides and news updates to everything in between.