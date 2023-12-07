How to Level Up & Get Skill Points Fast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

With the RDA breathing down your necks and a pressing need to fight back to save the world of Pandora, it is imperative that players make themselves as efficient as possible out in the wilds of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

A great way to do that is to utilize skills, and this guide will teach you how to get skill points fast to get things going smoothly.

Getting Skill Points Fast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While there are a couple ways of measuring progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the game does not adopt a traditional level system that provides players with skill points to invest in the various skill trees.

The most common way to earn skill points is to complete both main and side quests, which can range from fetching items, fighting off the RDA, and the more elaborate storyline quests. Of course, to give yourself more of an edge early on, wait until the game opens up and players gain access to the flying Ikran companion, and this process gets much easier.

Now, take to the skies and start exploring the frontiers, looking for a collectible known as Tarsyu Saplings, which can be found in all sorts of locations. Interacting with this plant will instantly grant players with one skill point, and that will make it easier to accumulate the points and invest it in the trees that best suit your playstyle.

Considering that you will have to progress the main story at certain junctures, the whole process will feel almost organic, but be sure to keep a sharp eye out for Tarsyu Saplings. Getting a whole bunch of them at the start will make the rest of your adventure on Pandora more of a smooth ride.

That's all there is on how to get skill points fast in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.