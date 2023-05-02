Image Ssource: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite has started to focus on helping players get a leg up through extra abilities. In the new Fortnite x Star Wars event, this advantage is available to players who know where to look. If you’re going to go for this, you’ll also need to exercise some Jedi caution. Here’s how to learn Force Abilities at a Rift Gate in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to Learn Force Abilities at a Rift Gate in Fortnite

The Star Wars Rift Gates aren’t marked on your map when you first enter the island. While this means you can’t plan your jump, it cuts down on possible fights while trying to get this done.

When the match advances into the second storm phase, green arrow icons will start appearing on your map.

These will lead you to a Star Wars character (like Obi-Wan or Anakin Skywalker) who will offer you the chance to learn Force Push and Force Jump. This process is a lot like buying from an NPC, but it won’t cost you any Gold Bars.

Be very wary when approaching these Rift Gate locations, though. Each one serves as both an entrance and an exit for players who just learned force abilities and got a free Lightsaber. If you arrive at the wrong time, a very dangerous opponent might walk out, and you don’t stand a chance. You know you’re safe if you see a blue hologram character in the distance. However, if you see a rift open or close, then run away.

Rift Gates spawn randomly, so you should have plenty of opportunities to get this done. The quest does require doing this three times in different matches, so this won’t be a quick completion.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to learn Force Abilities at a Rift Gate in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more Fortnite guides to help you survive the battle royale, check out our links below.

